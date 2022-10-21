Kelsea Ballerini shares her latest tour photos, including those in a beautiful gown and an oversized sweater. Pic credit: @kelseaballerini/Instagram

Kelsea Ballerini had an amazing time while she was on tour. The country singer recently ended her Heartfirst Tour and decided to share a few memories.

The first photo she showed off was one of herself in a red and pink outfit. Her spandex shirt sported long sleeves and a keyhole detail at the bust. She paired her top with bright red pants that perfectly hugged her waist.

The country singer straightened her long blonde hair and let it cascade on her shoulders. She kept her eyeshadow natural to keep the attention on her bold red lipstick.

She also showed a behind-the-scenes look at her latest photoshoot in the photo carousel. She was sporting a floor-length bronze gown that looked absolutely stunning. The dress was covered in sequins and featured rose detailing on the bust.

To keep her country glamour, she paired the gown with a white cowboy hat.

In the last video in the carousel, fans could see Kelsea rocking out in her dressing room. She was seen wearing a short, oversized sweater as a dress with thick platform boots. The singer was dancing around while hanging out with one of her friends.

Kelsea Ballerini looks gorgeous in all white

While her tour has recently ended, her work has not stopped there. Kelsea recently appeared in EUPHORIA. Magazine, and she looked absolutely stunning. In a black and white photo, she was seen walking through a house and looking through a window.

Fans got a full view of her white gown. The dress hugged her curves perfectly and was covered by a cropped fur coat. Her stylist opted for no shoes to sell the idea that she lives in the home she was walking through.

She lightly curled her blonde hair and kept her makeup natural, going for a bare-faced look.

Kelsea Ballerini has a lengthy writing process

What most people don’t know about her recent album, Subject to Change, is that it was years in the making.

She explained to Atwood Magazine that while some of the songs were written in April of this year, others were almost two years old. However, she explained that she liked that she had older songs on her album.

She told the publication, “One thing I’m really proud of when I listen back to my records, which I do sometimes, is I do feel like they bookmark and highlight those two years of my ’20s, and I feel like this record honestly narrates the feelings and introspection and everything and the juxtaposition that I’ve had the last two years.”