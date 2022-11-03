Kelsea Ballerini stuns in concert outfit for collab with Carrie Underwood

Kelsea Ballerini looked amazing in a matching miniskirt and crop top outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Laura Farr/AdMedia

Kelsea Ballerini wowed fans in a stunning outfit as she surprised a Carrie Underwood audience by appearing with Carrie on stage in Austin, Texas.

The 29-year-old singer and CMT Awards host rocked the cowgirl look in a thigh-skimming miniskirt and golden cowgirl boots as she strutted onto the stage of the Moody Center during Carrie’s The Denim & Rhinestones Tour to present the Cowboy Casanova singer with an award.

Kelsea looked amazing in the sparkly beige ensemble, which featured the aforementioned skirt and boots, along with a crop top and a gorgeous matching jacket.

The Love Me Like You Mean It singer later took to her Instagram Story to post a picture of the outfit, albeit minus the jacket.

Kelsea was positively glowing in the snap as she leaned back against a wall and allowed the outfit to show off her incredibly toned physique.

The singer’s long blonde hair was parted down the middle and flowed over her shoulders in gorgeous wavy curls. She accessorized with a couple of golden necklaces and several rings.

Pic credit: @kelseaballerini/Instagram

Kelsea Ballerini made a surprise CMT Awards announcement

Kelsea surprised Carrie Underwood by presenting her with a CMT Music Awards belt buckle, recognizing her as having pocketed a whopping 25 CMT Awards, which is more than anyone else.

But Kelsea wasn’t finished yet. She had more surprises. The crowd whooped and hollered as she announced that the 2023 CMT Music Awards would be taking place in that very arena in Austin, Texas, on April 2.

According to People, executive producers for the Awards said in a statement, “Both Austin and Nashville are two of the world’s greatest music cities, and we couldn’t be more excited to announce the return of the CMT Music Awards on CBS than with co-host Kelsea Ballerini surprising Carrie Underwood.”

But how does Kelsea manage to stay in great shape? It may surprise you that she believes going to the gym isn’t always the right answer.

Kelsea Ballerini decided to take a break from the gym

During the summer, Kelsea sat down with Women’s Health and explained that while undergoing strenuous workouts during touring, she found herself exhausted and burnt out, so she decided to take a break and rest up.

During her downtime, she decided to avoid the gym and instead do “a lot of things to kind of reconnect with [her] inner child.” This involved getting plenty of fresh air, sunshine, and lots of “really long slow walks.”

Oh, and she’s gotten back into ballet, having quit when she was 14. She’s started taking private lessons in Nashville.

At the time of the interview, Kelsea insisted that she would return to the gym but not until she felt mentally and physically fit enough.