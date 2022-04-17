Kelsea Ballerini stuns in bikini on the beach

Kelsea Ballerini smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kelsea Ballerini stunned while enjoying the beach in a tiny bikini over Easter weekend, also jokingly playing rebel and confirming she is not at Coachella.

The 28-year-old country singer, fresh from this year’s CMT Music Awards, posted sun-drenched shots to her Instagram on Sunday, quickly gaining likes and confirming she’s got a sense of humor.

Kelsea shared three snaps for her 2.7 million followers, and it was abs out from the homecoming queen? star.

Kelsea Ballerini stuns in beachy bikini snaps

In the opening photo, Kelsea was photographed walking away from the ocean and towards the camera. The Tennessee native smiled from under a white baseball cap while flaunting her sensational swimsuit body, opting for a muted accent and taupe two-piece that perfectly flattered her fit frame.

Going cupped and strappy, Kelsea showcased her chiseled torso and famous legs, also rocking gold necklaces as she held a beverage.

Next up came a cute selfie as the blonde sent out a soft smile and a glossy lip, also rocking discreet gold earrings and suggesting she was sipping on wine.

The final shot showed the Hole In the Bottle hitmaker gently tugging at her bikini bottoms while on powder-fine sands. Kelsea appeared to have the beach to herself. “Not Coachella,” she wrote with a palm tree emoji.

The In-N-Out lover, who has made pandemic headlines for sharing her body acceptance amid a yo-yo weight situation, has opened up on her quarantine. In 2021, she was profiled by Shape, telling the magazine:

“I used to think ‘me time’ was so narcissistic, but now I realize it’s necessary. I have a SoulCycle bike, and I love to do that. I am a hot-bath fanatic. I have all my essential oils, and I do that pretty much every night. I can show up in a more present way when I’m taking time for myself too.”

Kelsea Ballerini eats 80/20

Touching on her diet, the fried chicken fanatic added: “I’ve always been an 80/20 person as far as food and drinking. I try to do what’s good for me 80 percent of the time. The other 20 percent of the time, I just enjoy my life. I run through the McDonald’s drive-through once a month, and it’s fine.”

Kelsea’s post today clocked over 34,000 likes in under two hours. Ballerini’s Instagram is followed by celebrities including reality star Savannah Chrisley, country singer Maren Morris, plus American Idol OG Carrie Underwood.