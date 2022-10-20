Kelsea works the camera for a series of snaps while wearing a stunning baby pink minidress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Kelsea Ballerini was giving Elle Woods vibes as she stunned in a baby pink minidress, complete with a black bow.

The 29-year-old went braless in the pink number and, in another snap, posed up a storm as she gave fans a taste of her style.

The blonde stunner updated her 2.7 million Instagram followers this week with a series of snaps showing off her stellar style and long legs.

Going braless, Kelsea was snapped rocking a pink mini dress with a slit near the waist, tastefully showcasing her thigh.

The draped dress wrapped around the country star’s body, perfectly hugging her incredible figure.

She oozed femininity thanks to the baby pink color of the dress, contrasted with a black bow fitted at her décolletage that perfectly tied the outfit together.

The music superstar gave supermodel realness as she slipped into a pair of sheer black tights that did wonders for her long and toned legs.

Her signature blonde luscious locks were styled to the side, with strands cascading down the left side of her shoulder.

She accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings that perfectly framed her stunning face and a small black leather bag adorned with a bow – similar to her dress.

Kelsea made sure to tag the designer of the dress, which was Giambattista Vali.

Finishing the look with a pair of pointed black ankle boots, the country star looked like she meant business.

In a second image, Kelsea struck a pose in the pink ensemble with her bare back slightly turned to the camera and showed off the back of her dress.

For makeup, the Grammy-nominated singer opted for smokey eyes and big lashes, accentuating her green eyes.

Her plump pout was covered in a light pink color, and her skin appeared as flawless as ever.

Kelsea had her long hair flowing down the back, with a strand tied together with a black bow.

Kelsea Ballerini calls Morgan Evans divorce ‘deeply difficult’

Kelsea previously spent five years with fellow singer/songwriter Morgan Evans but recently announced their divorce in a heartbreaking post.

Speaking to US Weekly, Kelsea revealed that she filed for divorce on Friday, August 26, in Davidson County, Tennessee. A source said that the couple had been working on trying and fixing their marriage for some time.

“They’ve been working on their marriage for many years and have even tried therapy,” the source said. “They ultimately decided that they had no choice but to officially separate.”