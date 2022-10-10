Kelsea Ballerini stuns in a plunging yellow dress

Kelsea Ballerini is glittering in rosy makeup. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kelsea Ballerini recently stunned in a deep-cut yellow dress.

She wore the dress while performing at a show in Kansas City, Missouri.

Her yellow maxi dress had ruffled detailing near the bottom and a deep v cut.

The dress cuts off at her knees, revealing her thigh-high bright yellow heels underneath.

She paired the outfit with her signature wavy hairstyle and a glittery blue eyeshadow look.

From incredible bikini photoshoots to wearing minidresses, Kelsea has proved that she has an amazing fashion sense.

Kelsea Ballerini gets surprised

On one of the last days of her Fall 2022 tour, the country singer was surprised by one of her favorite fellow artists, Kenny Chesney.

The two music stars have collabed several times over the years, including on a single half of my hometown back in 2020.

She posted the surprise visit on social media and captioned it, “half of my hometown showed up in los angeles last night. @kennychesney WHAT A SURPRISE IM STILL LOSING IT?!?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) Kelsea wore an all-gold tour look with a glittery bralette top and matching short shorts.

She complemented the look with a glamorous fringe jacket and golden cowboy boots.

Kelsea Ballerini releases new album

Just a few days ago, Kelsea released her fourth album ‘Subject To Change’ to rave reviews. The album featured many incredible artists, from Kelly Clarkson to Carly Pearce. On release day, Kelsea teased a picture of one of her stunning album photoshoot looks to her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) For one of the album’s campaign photos, Kelsea wore a fitted bright yellow blazer, revealing several of her left arm tattoos.

She paired the look with bold blue tights that go all the way to her waist, matching heels, and a layered gold necklace.

When it comes to Kelsea, she’s been in the music industry for almost ten years now. That being said, she’s been open about still being seen as a young country artist.

In a recent interview with Atwood Magazine, she said that “I keep joking that this is my first grown-up album. I also love that that fits under the theme of Subject to Change because I’ve always been really careful and thoughtful about – like, I still want to be the girl that sings “Dibs,” which I wrote when I was 19, but I also want to honor that I’m 28 now and I’m in a different season of life.”