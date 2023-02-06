Kelsea Ballerini has had quite a year, and attending the Grammys will surely be a highlight for the beautiful blonde.

The country music songbird shared her pre-Grammy glam and, later, her stunning yellow dress.

Clad in a white robe, Kelsea showed off the glam she was getting done ahead of her big night. The artist was touching up her chest, likely matching the color of her face to the rest of her body.

She went for a more muted look, nothing too bright or crazy. She had a brown shadow on her lids, and her eyes were lined with black eyeliner, including her water line.

Kelsea didn’t add falsies, using her natural eyelashes with a coat of mascara. The look pulled together nicely.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The backdrop was an olive green screen, likely so they could play with the lighting ahead of her final look. Attending the Grammys is a big deal, and with Kelsea’s recent divorce finalized, it’s her time to shine.

Pic credit: @kelseaballerini/Instagram

Who attended the Grammys with Kelsea Ballerini?

There have been rumors about a relationship between Kelsea Ballerini and Outer Banks star Chase Stokes.

The two have been spotted out quite a lot, but neither has spoken up about where they stand. However, it looks like coupling up is in their future if they haven’t already.

Unfortunately, Kelsea did not attend the Grammys with Chase. She took her mom as her date for the big event, and the two walked the red carpet together.

Kelsea Ballerini chooses a ‘season of rest’

As far as exercise goes, Kelsea Ballerini revealed she isn’t pushing herself. She decided to take a “season of rest” instead of doing a grueling workout routine that would leave her burnt out.

Speaking with Women’s Health Magazine, Kelsea said, “I’ll definitely start introducing cardio and strength training again so I can perform well, but I’ve been in a ‘Season of Rest’ before tuning up again.”

Kelsea has been going on long walks and reconnecting with dance – something she loved as a little girl. She took private ballet lessons last summer in Nashville, which she enjoys doing.

If you are going to keep active, it might as well be something you enjoy, right? Kelsea wants to look and feel her best, but it has to be appealing to her because going through the motions is just not enough.

Her hard work has paid off because she was stunning in her yellow Grammy dress.