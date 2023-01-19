Kelsea Ballerini strayed from her typical posts yesterday, sharing a jaw-dropping snap of herself in a green bikini.

The 29-year-old country pop singer posed for the mirror selfie with her back partially turned, and one leg kicked up, highlighting her insane muscle definition.

The swimsuit showed off her tan, giving her 3.1M followers a rare glimpse at her amazing physique.

Kelsea made a cute kissy face, with her silky blonde locks cascading down to the small of her back.

The eye-catching photo was posted in response to a fan question asking if she had any new tattoos, and her cheeky reply didn’t disappoint.

Kelsea wrote, “i got a little wave on my hip. i’ve been wanting it since 2016 and just randomly one day did it. it’s my fourth little baby tat. kinda want more. kinda don’t want my mom to kill me.”

Pic credit: @kelseaballerini/Instagram

Kelsea Ballerini showed off long legs in red minidress

Kelsea was “new boot goofin” outside a Buc-ee’s country store, rocking a red shirt dress with matching cowboy boots to show off her long, lean legs.

The stunning Tennessee native held up one of the store’s signature beaver cups as she glanced over her shoulder, the snowy breeze blowing through her blonde tresses.

Other photos in the carousel showed her lounging back with a glass of red wine during a recording session, peeking out from under a white ball cap, a few candid pics with friends and family, and a love note from her mom.

Oh, but the best part is at the very end — a short reel of her modeling a sequined red dress that hugged her every curve.

Pic credit: @kelseaballerini/Instagram

Kelsea Ballerini lip-synced in pink hat to promote HEARTFIRST Tour

Kelsea looked gorgeous as she lip-synced her hit song, HEARTFIRST, to boost ticket sales for her upcoming tour.

She wore a bright pink ball cap with a casual hoodie while pointing to the tour poster, which features Kelsea holding colorful balloons in a feathery pink top.

The beautiful blonde hitmaker will perform in major cities across the country from March 6 to the 18th, with social media country sensation Georgia Webster opening the shows.

She announced the long-anticipated presale start, adding, “WHICH SHOW CAN I HUG YOU AT?!”

@kelseaballerini TOUR PRESALE STARTS TOMORROW. WHICH SHOW CAN I HUG YOU AT?! ♬ HEARTFIRST – Kelsea Ballerini

Now, to answer everyone’s burning question, Kelsea maintains her super-sculpted physique through a combination of ballet and “really long, slow walks.”

While she’s admitted to amping up her workouts with a personal trainer in preparation for tours, the songstress has opened up about her feelings of exercising for the wrong reasons.

Kelsea spoke about her experience following a run with the Jonas Brothers, saying, “As someone that’s really struggled with body image my whole life, I really have to be checked in to, ‘Am I doing this for the right reasons? I felt like by the end of that tour, I was starting to detach from the correct reasons for working out.”

She added, “I’ll definitely start introducing cardio and strength training again so I can perform well, but I’ve been in a ‘Season of Rest’ before tuning up again.”