Kelsea Ballerini is living her best life as she gears up for her Saturday Night Live appearance over the weekend.

The country music sensation released an EP recently, and already her music is going viral on TikTok. She wrote about her split and subsequent divorce from Morgan Evans and laid it out for everyone to listen to on the tracks.

While she is still touring, she is on the East Coast for her rehearsals alongside Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

Kelsea took to social media to share a sneak peek of what’s been happening behind the scenes as she filmed the promos for the upcoming show.

She donned a black ensemble that delivered a glimpse at her midriff and had a low-cut neckline.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kelsea is having fun while practicing for her big night this weekend.

Kelsea Ballerini looked stunning in an all-black outfit for the SNL rehearsal. Pic credit: @kelseaballerini/Instagram

Kelsea Ballerini shares funny SNL video

As Kelsea Ballerini and Travis Kelce navigate the Kelsea/Kelce connection, they decided to have a little fun with it.

In the video shared by Kelsea, her entire outfit is visible. She looked like country glam, and Travis was dressed up nicely.

Kelsea is set to perform two songs, while Travis is the show’s host. Hopefully, Kelsea will make more appearances throughout the night.

There was also a promo for the show, where Keslea donned a similar outfit in red. It looks like this will be a fun episode to watch, especially for fans of Kelsea and Travis.

Kelsea Ballerini partners with Aerie

Like most celebrities with a decent following, Kelsea Ballerini has opened up to partnerships with brands she enjoys.

The beautiful blonde shared a Reel wearing her Aerie garments, revealing they are cozy in or out of bed. It was a clever ad, mainly because it was “real,” which is something followers can relate to.

Kelsea has 3.3 million Instagram followers and even more on TikTok and Twitter.

She captioned her post, “monday mornings, am i right? as always, @aerie is keeping me cozy whether i get out of bed or not. 😂

#AerieReal #AeriePartner”

It’s a big weekend for Kelsea Ballerini. She was over in the UK not long ago, and now, she’s having intense rehearsals for her Saturday Night Live appearance over the weekend.

2023 seems to be a good year for Kelsea, and everything that happened in 2022 can be left behind as she flourishes and moves forward.