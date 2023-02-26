Kelsea Ballerini has had an intense month.

She attended the Grammys at the beginning of February and, not long after, released a new EP filled with songs that are getting plenty of attention.

The country music sensation finalized her divorce from Morgan Evans in November and has moved on with her life. The tragedy of her failed marriage helped write the songs on her EP, and she is now rumored to be dating Outer Banks star Chase Stokes.

Kelsea is currently in the United Kingdom, playing various shows. She shared a before photo in the bathroom ahead of her set.

Choosing an all-black ensemble, Keslea modeled the look in the mirror. She tagged Birmingham, United Kingdom, as where she was putting on her show. The top was sleeveless and featured a plunging neckline. It was unclear whether it was a jumpsuit or a two-piece outfit, but it highlighted Kelsea’s curves.

Her blonde hair was pulled into a ponytail, and her makeup featured a red lip.

Kelsea Ballerini looked stunning in an all-black ensemble. Pic credit: @kelseaballerini/Instagram

Kelsea Ballerini attended New York Fashion Week

Kelsea Ballerini spent some time having fun while attending New York Fashion Week.

She stunned in a red outfit, which was oversized and fun. Kelsea shared a carousel of photos, including one eating a hot dog on a park bench.

The beautiful blonde chose a more risque black number, a bodysuit covered with sheer tulle. It was a cheeky display, and where Kelsea served major looks.

While she may not be known for fashion, she has upped her game since her divorce was finalized. Her Grammy look was stunning, and it was sweet that she brought her mom as her date.

Kelsea Ballerini is careful with her diet due to her bulimia battle

Living in the spotlight comes with ups and downs. Kelsea Ballerini opened up about a struggle with bulimia when she was a teenager. She would also take diet pills and work out incredibly hard. It was so bad that she passed out several times.

By the age of 18, Kelsea sought help. She talked to People about her journey, revealing that dealing with her diet and exercise routine is delicate.

Kelsea said, “I don’t work out to get skinny, I work out to be healthy. I don’t eat a salad to be skinny, I eat a salad to be healthy. I’ve re-calibrated what it means to me to just look in the mirror and just be like, ‘Man, I’m healthy. I’m strong. I have good breath support to do my job well.’ Those are things that matter to me now, rather than: ‘I look skinny in a dress.'”

She works out to stay in shape, especially while on tour, but it’s more about keeping her body nourished than losing weight. The same goes for what she eats. Kelsea Ballerini wants to be healthy, and that’s it.