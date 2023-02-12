Kelsea Ballerini proved she is a fashionista in her own right.

From her recent Grammy look to the NYFW look she donned over the weekend, the country music sensation could take the fashion world by storm.

The blonde beauty donned an all-black ensemble that showed off her impeccable taste in clothing.

Kelsea shared an Instagram carousel that captured some behind-the-scenes moments as she got ready to attend NYFW wearing a jaw-dropping sheer black and latex outfit.

It appears that she donned a two-piece outfit. One piece was a cheeky bodysuit, and the other was a sheer tulle-like skirt that covered her from the waist down.

She captioned her share, “i’ve paid for all my crimes // @prabalgurung #NYFW”

Kelsea Ballerini is rumored to be dating Chase Stokes

After coming out of a recently-finalized divorce, Kelsea Ballerini is rumored to be heating things up with Outer Banks star Chase Stokes.

Interestingly, he was not present with her for the Grammys, as she took her mom as her date. He wasn’t with her in the NYFW photos she shared, either.

However, the two have been rumored to keep things low-key and out of the press.

Kelsea finalized her divorce the day she was nominated for a Grammy. She has documented her journey, which included buying a new home and moving on with her life.

With the two being some of the hottest names in the business, it will be interesting to see when they choose to go public and attend red-carpet events together.

Kelsea Ballerini partners with Aerie

Keeping in shape is a big deal for a country music performer, and Kelsea Ballerini is no exception.

The blonde bombshell partnered with the clothing brand Aerie last summer to promote their new line, SMOOTHEZ.

Kelsea chose neon yellow and pink to sport while doing the promotion. She used a layering effect, which showed off her toned physique and made her look like a workout maven.

A quick flip through the photos shows Kelsea was comfortable in both outfits, and they appeared to flatter her no matter the pose she chose.

Teaming up with Aerie was a smart choice for Kelsea, who has plenty of women in her fan base. Sharing her experiences with a clothing brand could help someone struggling with what to purchase. Workout clothing is incredibly different in pinpointing size and fit, so this deal likely helped the company out as well.

Whether Kelsea Ballerini is partnering with Aerie in workout clothing or getting cheeky at NYFW, she is always gorgeous.