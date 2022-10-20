Kelsea Ballerini looks phenomenal in a figure-hugging gown and cowboy hat. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Image Press Agency

Kelsea Ballerini is becoming a fashion icon as she is a country music legend, and her latest look does not disappoint.

The 29-year-old showed off her amazing figure in a skintight gown while paying a nod to her country roots by rocking a cowboy hat.

Kelsea became a star in the Nashville country music scene when she first broke out.

It was evident in 2014 that with her stunning looks, gorgeous voice, and fantastic songwriting abilities, the then-19-year-old was a significant force to be reckoned within.

Fast forward to now, and not only is Kelsea a champion in writing and releasing hit songs, but she also has her own unique sense of style that has developed throughout her career.

Earlier this week, the country star took to her Instagram Stories to give fans a glimpse at one of her looks for a photoshoot for the magazine Euphoria.

Kelsea Ballerini wows in plunging gown and cowboy hat

Serving major Americana vibes, Kelsea wore a cream cowboy hat. However, from the neck down, her outfit read more red-carpet chic.

The blonde beauty rocked a plunging brown gown that cinched at the waist, showcasing her incredible hourglass figure.

Kelsea’s dress was decorated with sequins which glistened in the light.

Pic credit: @kelseaballerini/Instagram

The chest area of the dress was also embellished with dramatic ruffles in the shape of roses.

She teamed the high-fashion look with her signature glam consisting of platinum blonde locks that cascaded behind her, a nude lip, and glowing skin.

Kelsea posed up a storm in front of a cream brick wall that perfectly matched the aesthetic.

Beside her, a pair of cowboy boots were in sight, as well as a fluffy brown rug and soft cream stools.

Kelsea Ballerini’s new album

For Kelsea, the photoshoot is one of many the star has done in the past few months – to promote her latest album, Subject To Change.

In September, Kelsea released her fourth album, Subject To Change, which received critical acclaim from critics.

Kelsea called on a host of incredible artists for the album, collaborating with the likes of Kelly Clarkson to Carly Pearce.

Kelsea Ballerini’s divorce

Kelsea’s new album follows the announcement in August that she and her ex-husband Morgan Evans had divorced.

The two were together for nearly five years and tied the knot in 2017.

Speaking to CBS News earlier this month, the Muscle Memory singer opened up about how she’s doing amid the breakup.

“I think when there’s a big life decision like that, it’s not a sudden one, there is a lot that happens before that becomes public,” Kelsea said.

“So, I’m on my active healing journey. And a big part of that is showing up for this album and showing up for myself like I never have.”