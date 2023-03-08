Kelsea Ballerini is on top right now.

She is coming off two killer performances on Saturday Night Live and is back on tour.

The country music star released an EP; the songs have been all over TikTok. Kelsea even performed two of the songs from it on the NBC show.

This year has been better for Kelsea, who ended her marriage to Morgan Evans last year. Their divorce was finalized in November, and the music she wrote and sang stemmed from the breakdown of their relationship and even a few clapbacks to lyrics he used in his new music.

As she continues on tour, Kelsea’s wardrobe is top-notch.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her most recent stop was in Detroit, and to celebrate her concert, she shared a photo of herself owning the stage in a gorgeous yellow dress and white boots.

Kelsea Ballerini stunned in a yellow dress. Pic credit: @kelseaballerini/Instagram

Fashion is something Kelsea is versed in. She attended New York Fashion Week and served up two spectacular looks.

Kelsea Ballerini is dating Chase Stokes

After months of speculation, Kelsea Ballerini finally confirmed she is dating Chase Stokes.

The two had been rumored to be a couple since the beginning of the year. While neither has explicitly confirmed their relationship, she shared two intimate photos of the two from her Saturday Night Live appearance.

She and Morgan Evans finalized their divorce in November, and Chase and Madelyn Cline split in 2021 after roughly a year of dating. He is one of the stars of the Netflix hit show Outer Banks.

It’s unclear how serious the two are, but given the nature of the photos Kelsea shared, it seems they are an exclusive couple.

Kelsea Ballerini partnered with Aerie

Working out is important to Kelsea Ballerini, so naturally comfy clothing is also a must-have for the blonde country music star.

She has been open about her battle with an eating disorder, so she switches up her workouts a lot. Sometimes she will do hardcore cardio; other times, she focuses on long walks and getting in 10,000 steps.

Partnering with Aerie was a no-brainer for Kelsea. She decided to post a photo of herself in one of the outfits she loves from the brand and made sure she highlighted her toned muscles.

Her post was captioned, “feeling 💪🏼 in my new offline by @aerie set. shop all my fall favorites now!!! #aerieREAL #aeriepartner”

Kelsea is living her best life right now, and her hard work and dedication to keeping up with a healthy lifestyle have paid off.