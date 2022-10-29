Kelsea Ballerini looked stylish in a photo dump that revealed what she has been up to lately. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kelsea Ballerini looked stunning in an array of different outfits as she took a moment to share a life update with her fans.

The 29-year-old American country pop singer kicked off the photo dump with a stylish mirror selfie. For the mirror selfie, she wore a blue Balenciaga sweater paired with a black miniskirt.

She finished the look with a pair of sleek black pointed-toe stiletto-heeled pumps with double ankle straps. The outfit showed off her flawless long legs as she posed in her miniskirt and pumps.

The next photo in her collection saw her taking the stage for a performance. For the performance, Ballerini donned a stunning bright yellow get-up.

Her outfit included thigh-high yellow boots along with a high-low hem sleeveless yellow dress. The photo captured her mid-performance as she sang with a microphone held up to her mouth.

The next stop in her photo dump was a hilarious video with her mother. In the video, her mom held up a painting that Ballerini drew last summer. While it wasn’t quite her best work, her mom had a clean slate ready to go for another round of painting.

The next two photos of Ballerini’s life update assured fans that she does enjoy some leisure time too. One photo saw her posing with a red solo cup in her hand as she leaned against her friend.

She went for a casual look for the outing, wearing a white crop top that read, “I’M DOIN’ MY BEST” and a jean skirt with some bejeweled fringes on it. In her next photo, she looked ready for bed with a facial mask on.

Then she went back to her glamorous style with a gorgeous red pantsuit. She posed in her red pantsuit and matching red shoes with the sun casting a glare behind her.

Ballerini also shared a shot of herself in a sheer little black dress while performing on stage and two more shots where she posed with friends.

She looked stunning in one shot as she posed with a friend with a cocktail glass in her hand. Her stylish outfit included black and white pants, black pumps, and a furry black, spaghetti-strapped crop top that showed off her midriff.

Ballerini concluded her life update with a pretty photo of the night sky.

Ballerini revealed as CoverGirl ambassador

In addition to her successful singing career, Ballerini was recently revealed as one of CoverGirl’s newest brand ambassadors.

She was appointed as CoverGirl’s ambassador back in March of 2022. Ballerini will be the face of an upcoming collection from the cosmetics brand.

Her tapping as an ambassador marked the start of a multi-year partnership between her and the brand.

Ballerini took to Instagram to share the exciting news. In her caption, she explained that being a CoverGirl was an item on her bucket list.

The brand has been one of her favorites throughout the years and has guided her through her early stages of experimenting with makeup, as well as in her adult as she prepped for performances.

It remains to be seen what collection will come out of her partnership, but with it set to span multiple years, it should be a fruitful endeavor for Ballerini.