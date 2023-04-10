Kelsea Ballerini is enjoying some downtime in Nashville.

While taking a few days for herself, the country music star is thankful for the “sunshine in Nashville.”

The blonde beauty revealed she was taking full advantage of the warmer weather and sun that was available for her.

Spending time outside, Kelsea shared a short snap of herself in a white bandeau bikini while she lounged on a chair on what appeared to be her deck.

She had on a ballcap, placing her hand on the brim to help shield the sun from her eyes as she smiled big for the snap.

Soaking up the sun appears to be what Kelsea needed to destress and take a moment to breathe.

Kelsea Ballerini soaked up the sun. Pic credit: @kelseaballerini/Instagram

Kelsea Ballerini took a risk at the CMT Music Awards

Kelsea Ballerini made her stance on various issues very clear when she hosted the CMT Music Awards earlier this month.

She co-hosted the show with Kane Brown, and the two knocked it out of the park.

The blonde opened the show with a statement about gun violence, dedicating the night to the lives lost in the most recent shooting in Nashville.

Her performance was one for the books, too. Kelsea performed her new single, If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too). A few drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race performed with her as she sang and danced. It was fun and got the audience’s attention.

Kelsea switched her outfit several times and walked the red carpet with her boyfriend; Outer Banks star Chase Stokes.

Kelsea Ballerini is an Aerie partner

One thing about Kelsea Ballerini is that she doesn’t lend her name and likeness to just any brand.

Currently, the blonde country music songstress partners with the clothing brand Aerie. She loves everything from their activewear to their swimwear.

Ahead of last summer, Kelsea shared a reel with her favorite Aerie swimwear, and it was filled with bright-colored swimwear and opened with some of her favorite activewear.

She captioned the post, “no matter the destination, love the swim (and skin) you’re in. some of my favorite new @aerie swim looks for your summer. 💙✨ #AerieREAL #AeriePartner”

It’s been a while since Kelsea has shared another post for the brand, but she spoke with PEOPLE in December, revealing she was still a brand ambassador for Aerie.

As for why Kelsea likes the brand, she noted, “I love that Aerie’s all about empowering us to be as we are and to embrace the realness. It was a really beautiful alignment to be able to partner with a brand that really just wants everyone to feel good in their skin.”