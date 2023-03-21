Kelsea Ballerini has had a whirlwind few months.

The country music superstar finalized her divorce last November, moved on to dating Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, and dropped an EP that has TikTokers going crazy.

She has been touring, and her wardrobe for her shows was incredible. From a yellow dress that matched her personality and fit like a glove to the glittery gold shorts she debuted recently, Kelsea has looked every bit the part of a country star

Kelsea enjoys performing, and her show has a few costume changes. She always looks fantastic and can even laugh when she suffers a wardrobe malfunction (like a sock stuck in her fringe).

This tour made her “glittery yeehaw dreams” a possibility, and it seems she is having fun while living on the big stage.

The blonde beauty shared a carousel post with her 3.4 million fans, revealing several wardrobe changes she makes during her performances.

Her tiny glittery gold shorts left little to the imagination and inspired her caption. The moments from her concert over the weekend were just a snapshot of the magic from the night.

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are official

Between her tour legs, Kelsea Ballerini appeared as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live earlier this month. The host was Travis Kelce, and the two had plenty of fun with the Kelce/Kelsea jokes.

She shared some photos from her experience at the NBC comedy show, including a shot from behind where she and Chase Stokes were very close. They have not come out and addressed their romance, but that was their nod to curious fans who have been talking about them spending time together for months.

Kelsea Ballerini is an author

Aside from her incredible vocals and country music career being her main focus, Kelsea Ballerini is also a published author.

Feel Your Way Through is a book of poetry Kelsea released, and it talks about her struggles with an eating disorder as a teen.

It hasn’t been an easy journey, and she sought help after turning 18. That was over a decade ago, and while she is doing better, she knows it is a never-ending struggle.

Kelsea spoke with People about her relationship with working out and dieting, revealing, “I don’t work out to get skinny, I work out to be healthy. I don’t eat a salad to be skinny, I eat a salad to be healthy.”

Her mindset changed, which has helped to make her approach to both things more healthy. She said, “I’ve re-calibrated what it means to me to just look in the mirror and just be like, ‘Man, I’m healthy. I’m strong. I have good breath support to do my job well.’ Those are things that matter to me now, rather than: ‘I look skinny in a dress.”

Kelsea has always considered herself a “glittery” person and is living her best life now.