Kelsea Ballerini stuns on the 2019 American Music Awards red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kelsea Ballerini looked incredible in a bejeweled dress.

She went braless in a plunging nude-colored dress that showed off her amazing physique.

The sleeveless halter dress was covered in silver sequins, which included bejeweled straps.

The country star paired the dress with a three-layered silver necklace.

She kept the look simple with a natural makeup look and let her wavy hair down in a side part.

From wearing thigh-skimming LBDs to rocking cowboy hats, Kelsea has proven that she has an incredible fashion sense.

Kelsea Ballerini turns heads in a nude-colored dress. Pic credit: @kelseaballerini/Instagram

Kelsea Ballerini’s Balenciaga look

Kelsea is not a stranger to a glam look. She recently shared a photo dump that included showing off one of her designer outfits, and she did not disappoint.

She wore a Balenciaga blue and black sweater and a short black mini-skirt, showing off her toned legs underneath.

The singer complemented it with a pair of black platform heels and slicked her hair back into a messy bun.

She also wore a few pieces of silver jewelry, including a thin necklace and dangling earrings.

In the second photo of the collage, Kelsea took the stage in a plunging yellow maxi dress with ruffle detailing and knee-high boots.

Kelsea Ballerini’s Covergirl campaign

A few months ago, Kelsea revealed that she’s the new face of Covergirl, the iconic beauty and skincare brand. The announcement was officially made back in March.

The singer recently opened up about the mission of Covergirl and how her music career relates to it.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, she said that “For me, writing music has always been about my feelings and feelings are universal—we all have them. Covergirl is an extension of that. It’s affordable, it’s easy to use, and it meets you where you are. It doesn’t make you feel like you need to be beautiful because you already are beautiful.”

She also shared the fact that she’s always been a lover of makeup.

“I’m such a girly girl. I was always begging to play in makeup. My mom would be like, ‘Okay, you can wear clear mascara. Okay, you can wear tinted Chapstick,'” Kelsea said.

The country star has not announced whether or not she will be doing a makeup collection with the brand.

Kelsea has done several promotional videos for the brand, all of which are still available on Covergirl’s YouTube channel. Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart and Superstore’s America Ferrera are also among the new brand ambassadors for the company.