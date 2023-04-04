Country music star Kelsea Ballerini rocked the red carpet at the CMT Music Awards.

She was a performer for the show and co-hosted the show with fellow country music star Kane Brown.

The duo worked well together, likely securing a spot as hosts for next year’s ceremony.

After a divorce last fall, Kelsea walked the red carpet with her current boyfriend, Outer Banks hunk Chase Stokes.

Kelsea chose a form-fitting sheer gray strapless dress. Her white bra and the straps were visible. The dress highlighted the beautiful blonde’s curves as she posed for the camera.

She shared a snap of the dress on her Instagram Stories.

Kelsea Ballerini looked stunning in gray. Pic credit: @kelseaballerini/Instagram

Kelsea Ballerini has a good fashion sense

It’s been quite a year for the country music star.

Kelsea Ballerini came off a tough year, but things have turned around for her as she continues to play shows and spend time with Chase Stokes.

She has done several shows over the last few months, and her wardrobe changes are on point. Yellow and glitter seem to be some of her favorite things, and she wears both quite often, but not together.

From her glittery “Yee haw” life to her signature yellow dress, Kelsea is one to watch in the country music world when it comes to fashion.

Kelsea Ballerini is an Aerie partner

And to go right along with her fashion sense, Kelsea Ballerini decided to partner with Aerie. It is a popular brand among influencers and models, but her reasoning behind the deal is that she loves their products.

Comfort is essential to Kelsea, and that’s one thing she can count on when she puts on anything Aerie makes.

Speaking to People a few months ago, the country music beauty talked about why she partnered with the company, and while comfort is at the top of the list, there is also a more important reason. She said, “I love that Aerie’s all about empowering us to be as we are and to embrace the realness. It was a really beautiful alignment to be able to partner with a brand that really just wants everyone to feel good in their skin.”

Authenticity is crucial for Kelsea, who battled an eating disorder as a teenager. She wrote a poetry book about it, which is part of why diet and exercise are personal to her. Aerie makes her feel like she can be herself without having to prove anything to anyone.