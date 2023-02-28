Kelsea Ballerini is living her best life.

The last few months have been a whirlwind for the country music star. She finalized her divorce from Morgan Evans in November, attended the Grammys earlier this month, dropped an EP, and is set to host Saturday Night Live on March 4.

Her EP has gained so much traction and is all over TikTok already.

Not one to miss a chance to have fun, Kelsea shared a TikTok video where she was singing one of her songs into a hairbrush. She then ran and hopped on the bed, performing while singing her heart out to the hairbrush.

Kelsea wrote at the bottom of the video, “disassociating like I didn’t write this song about my actual life and just wanna have a dramatic hairbrush moment”

It was just a short clip, but Kelsea gave it her all.

Kelsea Ballerini keeps in good shape

In the TikTok video, Kelsea Ballerini showed off her toned abs while wearing a crop top and light wash baggy jeans with the knees ripped out.

She stunned when she attended New York Fashion Week. Kelsea shared two outfits, one of which was a black bodysuit with a tulle covering all over it.

But her stunning looks haven’t always come easy to her. Kelsea opened up about her battle with bulimia, revealing that she went through a lot to get to where she is today.

Talking to People, the beautiful blonde revealed she had to change her mentality. She said, “I don’t work out to get skinny, I work out to be healthy. I don’t eat a salad to be skinny, I eat a salad to be healthy,”

Kelsea had to learn how to speak kindly to herself, revealing, “I’ve re-calibrated what it means to me to just look in the mirror and just be like, ‘Man, I’m healthy. I’m strong. I have good breath support to do my job well.’ Those are things that matter to me now, rather than: ‘I look skinny in a dress.'”

Keslea Ballerini is staying busy

It’s been a busy year for the gorgeous blonde.

Kelsea Ballerini has played shows in the UK, which have just wrapped up. She is returning home to rehearse for her upcoming performance on Saturday Night Live. While she is the musical guest, Kansas City Chiefs played Travis Kelce is the host.

Her dating life has also been the subject of conversation lately. Kelsea is rumored to be seeing Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, as they have been spotted out together. Neither has confirmed a relationship, but Kelsea did reveal she wasn’t single on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

It may not have been the year Kelsea Ballerini saw coming, but it keeps her busy and gives her a chance to reach millions of people with her music.