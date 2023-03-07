Kelsea Ballerini confirms relationship with Chase Stokes

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes seemingly confirmed their relationship over the weekend.

The country music star and the Outer Banks heartthrob have been rumored to be a couple for months.

They have teased followers with hints, but now, they were shown loving up on one another and walking hand-in-hand following her Saturday Night Live appearance.

Kelsea shared a carousel of photos where she hid a photo of herself on Chase’s back, with the beautiful blonde kissing his cheek as he looked elated.

All the images seemingly came from the weekend, and it appears Kelsea had a lot of fun at SNL.

She captioned the carousel, “these are worth a couple thousand words. ❤️”

Kelsea Ballerini holds hands with Chase Stokes

Some of the photos from the weekend didn’t make it to the main post.

Kelsea Ballerini shared some straight to her Instagram Story, including one snapped from behind.

The beautiful blonde was wearing the red dress (pictured above) and walking hand-in-hand with Chase Stokes.

At the bottom of the photo, she typed out, “hi chase stokes”

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes seemingly confirmed their relationship. Pic credit: @kelseaballerini/Instagram

This is pretty clear confirmation they are a couple.

Kelsea shared on the Call Her Daddy podcast she wasn’t single. And it was assumed Chase Stokes was her man.

Rumors began popping up earlier this year. Kelsea and her ex-husband, Morgan Evans, finalized their divorce in November 2022.

Chase was involved with his Outer Banks costar Madelyn Cline, but they split in November 2021. However, they kept things amicable and continued filming the hit Netflix show.

Kelsea Ballerini recently dropped an EP

While going through her divorce, Kelsea Ballerini wrote a lot of music. She penned everything and then began recording the music.

Kelsea even clapped back at her ex-husband, who sang about being “blindsided” by their split. She said, “Tell me, were you blindsided, or were you just blind?”

She sang two of the songs from the EP on Saturday Night Live and killed it. Kelsea looked phenomenal during both performances, with Chase Stokes backstage waiting for her.

Kelsea Ballerini is staying busy. She is back to finish up her tour dates and is living her best life.

She attended New York Fashion Week and served up some serious looks.

What is in the future for Kelsea and Chase Stokes remains to be seen, but posting moments between them and learning he was there for her Saturday Night Live appearance was a big step for the couple.