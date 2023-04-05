Kelsea Ballerini shined during the CMT Music Awards over the weekend.

She stunned on the red carpet and shuffled many wardrobe changes throughout the night. She co-hosted with country music star Kane Brown and performed with drag queens while singing her latest song, IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOIN’ DOWN TOO).

Her wardrobe was reminiscent of the 70s, with a yellow and muted pink floral pattern on a white background and sage green leaves. She paired it with a green coat, but her toned legs were highlighted because of the hotpants.

It was indeed a look from the past, with Kelsea’s blonde locks straight with a bit of height at the top to give it some volume and a ribbon tied to separate her bangs from the rest of her hair.

Kelsea looked amazing as she performed, but her share of standing beside the country music queen, Shania Twain, highlighted her outfit. It was a five-part carousel post, including shots of her with Kane and Katelyn Brown and some moments with her boyfriend, Chase Stokes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She captioned the post, “in my heartfirst era.”

Kelsea Ballerini used her platform for inclusivity

Kelsea Ballerini took the stage to perform and brought some of RuPaul’s Drag Race queens alongside her. She took plenty of heat from viewers who thought it was too much, but she was unapologetic.

The performance was unique and showed off the performing party of artistry while seemingly throwing shade at her home state’s stance on drag queens.

The blonde country music star rocked her performance and gave everyone something to take about, including those killer legs she highlighted by wearing hotpants.

Kelsea Ballerini has a COVERGIRL partnership in the works

It’s been a whirlwind for 18 months for Kelsea Ballerini, and 2023 appears to be keeping her busy and in the spotlight.

According to her website about page, Kelsea has an upcoming collab with COVERGIRL in the works and is due to be released this year.

It says, “On top of this, the multi-platinum country superstar was named the newest face of COVERGIRL. She has joined the brand in a multi-year partnership and is set to launch a cosmetic collaboration with the brand in 2023.”

Kelsea will join the other faces who have been easy, breezy, beautiful cover girls. She has not detailed what her collab will include, but it will likely be something amazing, as the country music star is picky with what she has her name attached to as far as products go.