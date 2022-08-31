Kelsea Ballerini calls Morgan Evans split ‘deeply difficult decision’

Kelsea Ballerini has opened up about her divorce from musician Morgan Evans. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

After nearly five years together, country singer Kelsea Ballerini has announced her divorce from Morgan Evans with a heartbreaking post.

Kelsea and singer/songwriter Morgan tied the knot in 2017 and have been working to keep their marriage together over the past few years.

The Miss Me More singer took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to open up about the divorce and update her fans with a vulnerable statement.

She started off her post by addressing all of her followers as her “friends.”

“I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold,” she wrote.

She continued, “This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.”

Kelsea Ballerini announces divorce from Morgan Evans with heartfelt post

Kelsea went on to explain that the decision to file for divorce did not come easy and was a result of “a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end.”

Pic credit: @kelseaballerini/Instagram

The country-pop singer said that although things have ended between her and Morgan, she still feels grateful for the years they spent together and is looking forward to her next chapter in life.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She finished the post by wishing for her followers to respect their privacy during the difficult time.

“With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can,” she concluded.

According to US Weekly, Kelsea filed for divorce on Friday, August 26, in Davidson County, Tennessee. A source also revealed that the couple’s only option was to split after trying to fix their marriage for so long.

“They’ve been working on their marriage for many years and have even tried therapy,” the insider said. “They ultimately decided that they had no choice but to officially separate.”

The source also revealed that the pair had privately separated at one point in their marriage and “gave another go at it, trying their best to make it work.”

Morgan Evans breaks silence on divorce from Kelsea

The songwriter also shared his own post on his Instagram Stories in regards to the split — hours after Kelsea had shared her statement.

“I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways,” he said in his text post. “I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not.”

Morgan has yet to share any more information on his social media regarding the divorce.