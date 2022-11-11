Kelly Rowland wows in a skimpy top and pleather pants

Kelly Rowland looks stunning in a revealing top and pleather pants. Pic credit: © ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Say her name, indeed. Kelly Rowland has her name in everyone’s mouth after she posted a set of pics on Instagram for her 14.1 million followers. The former Destiny’s Child member was looking quite bootylicious in the photos.

In the first picture, Kelly had her tongue sticking out of her glossy lips and wore a diamond-studded necklace and matching bracelet. Her nails were painted red.

Kelly was standing in front of a white wall with several artistic plates. Her hair was full of bouncy spiral curls that went to her shoulders.

But what grabbed all of the attention was Kelly’s barely-there top and high-waisted pleather pants. The black t-shirt style top was ripped down the center in the front and held together by a simple chain across her chest.

The 41-year-old mother of two sported a pair of black shades and black pleather boots to match her pants. She posed a couple more times in this outfit for the remaining pics.

For her last slide, Kelly removed her glasses and showed a close-up of her face. She ran her tongue across her teeth before giving everyone a wink and a smile.

Kelly Rowland to compete in celebrity pickleball tournament

Pickleball has become very popular lately, and CBS is taking advantage of the growing popularity. On November 17, CBS and Paramount+ will air a celebrity pickleball tournament that benefits Comic Relief.

Kelly will be playing in the two-hour special that Stephen Colbert will host. Her partner will be Murray Bartlett from White Lotus.

Other stars that will play include Emma Watson, Sugar Ray Leonard, Luis Guzman, and Aisha Tyler. The event is partly funded by Claussen Crunch, who provided complimentary pickles for all in attendance.

Kelly Rowland to guest star on Season 3 of The Equalizer

Pickleball will be one of many ways to catch Kelly on a TV screen soon. The Grammy-winning superstar will be guest-starring on Season 3 of The Equalizer as none other than a singing superstar.

Airing November 27 on CBS, the episode is titled Paradise Lost. It follows Kelly’s character Misty as she decides to retire from showbusiness.

Misty receives a terrifying letter from a fan with her security team getting the help of Robyn McCall to find out who it is. Robyn is played by Queen Latifah.