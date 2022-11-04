Kelly Rowland stuns on the 2019 Lion King Premiere red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kazuki Hirata / HollywoodNewsWire.co

Kelly Rowland looked incredible in an all-black look.

She wore the outfit while attending the 2022 amfAR Gala last night.

At the event, she was also honored for receiving the Award of Courage by the company.

She wore a black minidress with a sheer maxi skirt underneath, revealing her fantastic physique. The bottom of the item had black feather detailing that matched her large textured trenchcoat.

The singer wore the gorgeous minidress along with her signature natural makeup look, her hair down in a middle part, and tons of silver jewelry.

From plunging velvet dresses to white sundresses, Kelly continues showing her amazing fashion sense.

Kelly Rowland’s red gown

This isn’t the only outfit that Kelly has turned heads in recently. A few days ago, she attended the 2022 Wearable Art Gala hosted by Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, and she did so in style.

She showed off her amazing red carpet look with her 14 Million followers.

Kelly went braless in a plunging bright red dress with layered ruffle detailing near the bottom.

She complemented the gown with black velvet gloves, a thin silver necklace, and a classy updo. She also wore a dewy makeup look with bold red lipstick.

The singer has been close friends with Tina Knowles since childhood. Kelly and Beyonce were both original members of the impactful 1990s girl group Destiny’s Child.

Kelly Rowland’s skincare necessity

After being in the limelight for the past 30 years, Kelly still maintains her clean skin.

The singer recently revealed her go-to skincare product and why she only uses it at certain times.

In an interview with Byrdie, she said, “I just want to make sure my skin is being properly moisturized. I’m really moisturizing under my eyes, all around my eyes, and around my mouth. Definitely trying to keep it youthful around here. I like a bunch of different ones and it definitely depends on the season and what in particular my skin needs, because I have to switch things around often.”

She also shared a few more of her beauty and perfume staples. “I still love to put a nice bronzer down the center of my nose to highlight it. [For fragrance] I love roses, period.”

Kelly’s next acting project is the film Fantasy Football. She stars alongside actors Omari Harwick and Marsai Martin in the movie, which releases on November 25.