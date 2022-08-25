Kelly Rowland stuns braless in a white sundress

Kelly Rowland looked amazing in a white sundress. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Former Destiny’s Child alum Kelly Rowland looked absolutely stunning in a beautiful white sundress while out and about in Los Angeles last weekend.

The 41-year-old musician has been showing off some incredible fashion style lately, and this weekend was no different.

Kelly was snapped while trying to stay cool during a warm L.A. day as she moved about with her children and some friends last Saturday.

Kelly went braless in a long all-white summer dress that appeared to be light, loose-fitting, and quite cool. The garment had spaghetti straps which helped to reveal her perfect upper body physique.

The dress was tight around the midriff, but further down, it was flowing, and a bit ruffled.

Kelly wore her hair tied back into a bun and had plenty of accessories. She had, the obligatory for L.A., brown shades and a simple necklace that matched the color of her dress. She also had silver earrings and a red lip that added a dash of color.

Kelly had a number of bracelets on each wrist and a single one on her right ankle.

Finally, the Talk A Good Game singer had a small green leather handbag slung around her shoulders which matched her green sandals.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kelly Rowland rocked a summery white gown while out in L.A.

Kelly Rowland looked fabulous in her comfy summer dress. Pic credit: Backgrid

Kelly Rowland has been proving lately that she is a fashion icon. Last week, she showed a far more formal side when she posted a pic to Instagram of the gown she wore to Marsai Martin’s 18th birthday.

Kelly Rowland also looked incredible in fancy evening gown

She looked fantastic in a beautiful plunging golden velvet dress, which had a massive thigh-high split. The outfit revealed all her stunning curves and toned physique.

She accompanied the evening gown with long, elaborate earrings, a pearl necklace, and a small olive-colored handbag with a gold chain.

Martin’s party had a Shrek theme, which is why Kelly captioned her post, “Marsai’s Kingdom of FarFar Away!.”

Kelly is multitalented. She’s not just a singer but also an accomplished actor and a children’s book author. I

In April, she discussed with Good Morning America how excited she was to have her book Always With You, Always With Me published. She spoke about reading the book out to her son’s school class.

Kelly has two children with her husband, Tim Weatherspoon.