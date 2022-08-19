Kelly Rowland shows off incredible curves in plunging velvet dress with thigh high slit

Kelly Rowland wowed fans with her stylish party attire. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Singer Kelly Rowland showed off her incredible curves in a gorgeous plunging golden velvet dress, and she looked fantastic.

The 41-year-old former Destiny’s Child star attended Marsai Martin’s 18th birthday celebration last Sunday.

This led to Kelly taking to Instagram this week to show off her fantastic attire from the party.

Kelly posted four pictures of a plunging golden velvet dress that sent temperatures soaring with its massive thigh high slit that helped show off her amazing curves and physique.

The Simply Deep singer accessorized with long, elaborate earrings, a pearl necklace, and a small olive-colored handbag with a gold chain. And she wore her hair up but with a messy look.

Kelly captioned her post, “Marsai’s Kingdom of FarFar Away!” which was a reference to the 18-year-old actor’s Shrek themed birthday party.

Kelly has a whopping 13.6 million followers, and her post had racked up over 600,000 likes by the time of writing.

Fans and celebrities loved Kelly Rowland in the plunging velvet dress

Fans and celebrities alike were super impressed with Kelly’s pics, and they let her know in the comments section, a lot of these comments simply said, “wow.”

Reality TV star LaLa Anthony spelled wow as “W😍😍😍😍😍😍😍WWWWWW,” and singer Victoria Monet wrote, “😍🤎😍🤎😍WOW!! Stunning ✨✨✨.”

Actor Francia Raisa went for “WOOOW🔥🔥🔥🔥,” and model Kimora Lee Simmons just typed out emojis, “🔥🔥🔥❤️.”

Pic credit: @kellyrowland/Instagram

Tina Knowles, the mother of Kelly’s bandmate, Beyonce, at Destiny’s Child, also joined in with the comments, she wrote, “Yes Kelly !!! Gorgeous !! Looks like you stepped out of the page of “Harlem Nights “This could have been great Gala Outfit❤️❤️.”

Pic credit: @kellyrowland/Instagram

According to Teen Vogue, Black-ish star Marsai’s birthday party was a star-studded affair as Kelly was joined by Ryan Destiny, Lori Harvey, Janelle Monae, Jill Scott, Black-ish star Miles Brown, Stranger Things actor Myles Truitt, and This Is Us star Asante Blackk, and many others.

As per the outlet, many partygoers adorned themselves in fancy gowns, but many also went for Shrek themed clothing. The birthday girl dressed up as Princess Fiona, and she posted some pics of the incredible outfit to Instagram.

Kelly Rowland welcomed her second child last year

Last year Kelly welcomed her second child to the world with her husband, Tim Weatherspoon. She gave birth to Noah Jon, who was their second son.

The couple began trying for a second child while quarantined together during the COVID-19 outbreak. Kelly said that Noah Jon was named by his big brother, Titan.