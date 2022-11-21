Kelly Rowland shows off animal style in strapless gown with a thigh-high slit

Kelly Rowland stuns fans in a gorgeus animal print dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Kelly Rowland looked amazing at the AMAs. The music icon chose to wear a bold animal print to present Favorite Male R&B Artist, but she clearly was the star of the show.

The Destiny’s Child alum wore a yellow strapless gown with a black cheetah print pattern.

The dress featured rushing around the waist and a high slit that showed off her toned legs. Her dress pooled around her, creating a train for added drama.

Kelly paired the dress with stiletto heels that coordinated with the dress perfectly.

The Down on Love singer kept her accessories simple and wore beautiful leather evening gloves that completed the look.

For her makeup, Kelly had a gorgeous brown eyeshadow with bold red lipstick.

She decided to do something new with her hair and chopped it into a straight chin-length bob.

Pic credit: MediaPunch / BACKGRID

During the AMAs, after presenting the award for Favorite Male R&B Artist, she accepted the award for Chris Brown. Chris was allegedly set to perform for the AMAs before the AMAs canceled his performance due to unknown reasons.

Retinol changed Kelly Rowland’s skin for the better

When talking about her skincare to Into the Gloss, Kelly admitted that after the birth of her son Titan Weatherspoon, her skin went through a dramatic change. She realized that she had to completely change her routine to get the skincare results that she wanted.

Kelly visited Shani Darden, an esteemed dermatologist, and explained the situation to her.

She told the publication, “I was like, ‘I just had this baby, and I don’t know what’s wrong with my face!’ She gave me Retinol Reform, which is magic in a bottle. I swear by it. You know, some stuff works for specific skin types, but this works on everybody. It’s magic, it’s magic in this bottle.”

Kelly is not the only person who loves the Retinol Reform. In 2020, it was awarded the Women’s Health Best of Skincare Award.

Kelly Rowland looks pretty in pink

Kelly Rowland made sure to bring her A-Game while appearing on the hit American talk show, The Talk.

She wore an oversized velvet top that was a gorgeous bright pink. The shirt had embellishments throughout the ensemble with metallic buttons to really make the outfit pop.

She paired it with matching pants that dramatically flared at the knees. Kelly added pink platform heels to add to her 5’8 frame.

The Motivation singer kept the accessories simple with silver rings and bracelets.

For her hair, Kelly wore a blunt bob with a thick bang for a beautifully chic look.