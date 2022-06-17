Kelly Ripa’s daughter stuns turning 21 in skimpy top

Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos close up. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa’s only daughter Lola Consuelos is stunning in a new birthday snap. The 21-year-old daughter to talk show queen Kelly keeps a super-low profile on social media – unsurprisingly, it was on 51-year-old Kelly’s Instagram that the birthday action happened.

On Thursday, Live! host Kelly posted for her 3+ million followers, and to celebrate a big milestone for Lola. The NYC student is now as adult as you can get.

Kelly Ripa’s daughter stuns on 21st birthday with cake

The photo showed Lola all smiles and seated at an outdoor terrace.

Resting an elbow on a table, Lola highlighted her tri-color and candle-topped birthday cake as she stunned in a sleeveless and skimpy dark top, showing off her golden tan and flashing her pearly whites.

The aspiring singer couldn’t have looked happier, with a caption ensuring everyone knows it’s B-I-R-T-H-D-A-Y time.

“She’s 21!!! Happy birthday @theyoungestyung we love you so much! You are our heart and soul,” Kelly wrote.

Lola is the middle child to Kelly and 1996-married husband Mark Consuelos. The All My Children alums are also parents to Michael, 24, and Joquin, 19. All three kids were living at their parents’ $27 million NYC townhouse prior to leaving for college – Kelly and Mark are now empty nesters.

In 2020, the entire family graced People‘s first-ever Family Issue, with the feature giving both Kelly and Mark the chance to speak about their kids.

Kelly Ripa only has good words for beautiful daughter Lola

Kelly told the outlet that she’d learned “so much about being a modern-day woman,” also stating: “It really gives me hope — her generation really supports each other, the way she and her friends have each other’s backs. For all the talk about women helping other women, I see it in her generation in a way I never have before.”

As to Lola’s social media presence, Ripa revealed: “She had really wanted a public account, but we made her wait until she was an adult. Apparently she turned 18 and immediately went public.”

Lola is followed by 255,000 on Instagram, where a fairly blank feed only includes one photo of her. The New Yorker is followed by her parents and keeps tabs on celebrities including supermodel Emily Ratajkowski, actress Sydney Sweeney, plus Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon.

Lola is also a semi-regular on Live!, which Kelly has hosted since 2001.