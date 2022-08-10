Kelly Ripa’s daughter stuns running in swimsuit for beach sunset

Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos close up. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa‘s daughter Lola Consuelos is stunning as she dashes across a beach pier in a skimpy swimsuit during a gorgeous sunset.

The 21-year-old daughter to Live! host Kelly is making major headlines right now as fans gear up for today’s release of her Paranoia Silverning single. The record is Lola’s first and marks her breakthrough into music.

Posting to her TikTok as buzz for her music builds up, Lola has been sharing sneak peeks from her music video, one that shows fans her stunning vocals and major swimwear action.

In a weekend share, Lola showed off her killer figure as she was filmed running away from the camera and towards an ocean horizon, all amid a fiery setting sun.

Highlighting her curves and toned legs in a low-cut black swimsuit, the NYU student added in a white open shirt with green and pink prints. Flashing her gorgeous smile while mouthing to her lyrics, Lola then turned away from the camera, making her way to the end of the pier and jumping into the ocean.

Lola also removed her shirt as she neared the water.

In a caption, Lola wrote, “CLINK LINK IN BIO TO PRE SAVE PARANOIA SILVER LINING EEEEEEEEEK.” August 9 is the release day, so it’s all up for grabs now.

Kelly Ripa opens up on her three kids

Kelly and 1996-married husband Mark Consuelos are also parents to sons Joaquin and Michael.

“I think I had definitive ideas about raising girls versus raising boys, even though I don’t really believe in gender stereotyping. My sons are just as sensitive as my daughter, and my daughter is as strong as my sons,” Kelly told People in 2020.

The talk show queen then mentioned Lola, stating, “She had really wanted a public account, but we made her wait until she was an adult. Apparently she turned 18 and immediately went public.”

Kelly Ripa’s daughter Lola Consuelos keeps a low profile on social media

Lola has had her Instagram on lock-down in the past.

She’s also known for regularly wiping the feed clean, and only has a handful of posts. Just one shows her face and was shared on March 23.

Lola was also notoriously very iffy about mom Kelly sharing her prom pics. Kelly revealed that her daughter took “20 hours” to greenlight her even sharing them to social media.