Kelly Ripa’s daughter stuns in thigh-skimming sundress

Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa has exciting news, and her photo delivering it included both her 24-year-old son Michael Consuelos and 20-year-old daughter Lola Grace Consuelos.

The 51-year-old daytime talk show host was all smiles in her latest Instagram story, one celebrating Michael’s graduation from NYU, a school also attended by Lola.

Kelly Ripa’s daughter shines at brother’s graduation

Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos, are now empty nesters with all three kids in college. Last night, the blonde’s cheerful snap also brought out notoriously-private Lola in a stunning and leggy white sundress.

The photo was initially shared by Riverdale actor Mark. It showed Michael and Lola sandwiching their famous parents, with everyone posing amid rows of seating at a sports stadium. Over on the left, Kelly was looking super-chic in a printed sundress, with Lola going even more summery in a thick-strapped, lace-detailed, and floral-embellished white minidress, one perfectly flattering her fit and curvy frame.

Michael, whose graduation ceremony was delayed for two years due to COVID, grinned for the camera in a smart white shirt and tailored dark pants, with dad Mark wearing the same thing, plus a suit jacket.

“@nyuniversity,” Mark wrote, tagging Kelly’s Instagram handle and writing #graduation.

Pic credit: @instasuelos/Instagram

NYU has packed three years’ worth of graduates into one day. The renowned school celebrated the classes of 2020, 2021, and 2022 at this year’s graduation ceremony, held at Yankee Stadium.

Lola, known for either having her Instagram on full lock-down or regularly deleting her posts, might garner fascination by being former sitcom star Kelly’s daughter, but she doesn’t show much of her life. Fans do, however, know that she’s an aspiring singer with a sensational voice. She’s also massively into sharing cute NYC moments, plus occasional vacations with boyfriend Tarek Fahmy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kelly and Mark, who live in a $27 million NYC townhouse, have opened up about Lola’s lifestyle, including shutting down her debit cards. In 2020, Kelly told Live! viewers that she and Mark hit the brakes on their daughter’s spending.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuleos ‘shut down’ Lola’s debit card

“I didn’t know our daughter had Postmates,” Kelly said, adding: “She’s at college, and we signed her up for a meal plan cause we’re not monsters. We signed her up for a meal program.”

The mom of three continued: “But you know, she doesn’t like the meals at school, so she was ordering Postmates. Here’s what would happen. She would order the $7 salad, but it would cost $25 to deliver it three blocks in New York City.”