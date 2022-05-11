Kelly Ripa’s daughter stuns in thigh-skimming minidress

Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos close up. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa‘s 20-year-old daughter Lola Grace Consuelos is stunning in a yellow minidress as her famous mother shares a rare photo. Lola, who keeps a very low profile on social media and actually had to okay mom Kelly posting her prom photos, appeared in a quick story over Mother’s Day last weekend, this as 51-year-old Kelly marked being a mom of three.

Lola, an NYU student and aspiring singer, was featured in a throwback with brother Michael, and it was a gorgeous snap.

Kelly Ripa’s daughter is a total stunner in minidress

The photo, taken at night, showed Lola on the right as she smiled with her sibling. The brunette was posing confidently and smiling as she stood outdoors and showing off her hourglass figure in a skintight and bright yellow minidress, one she paired with a tan cover-up cardigan for the night breeze.

Michael, meanwhile, wore a graphic tee, shorts, and a loud printed shirt worn open as he grinned alongside his sister.

“@michael.consuelos,” Kelly wrote, also tagging Lola’s @theyoungestyung handle.

Together with 1996-married husband Mark Consuelos, Kelly is also a parent to son Joaquin, now attending college in Michigan.

Lola and Michale Consuelos pose outdoors. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Lola, occasionally seen on Live! and featured on both her parents’ Instagram, made major headlines towards the start of the pandemic as the entire Ripa-Consuelos household fronted People magazine for its first ever Family Issue.

Photos showed the famous family all soaking wet as they posed from an outdoor pool for the shoot, with the feature also seeing Kelly and Mark open up on their kids.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kelly Ripa speaks out on kids and Lola’s Instagram

I think I had definitive ideas about raising girls versus raising boys, even though I don’t really believe in gender stereotyping,” Kelly revealed. “My sons are just as sensitive as my daughter, and my daughter is as strong as my sons.”

As to Lola, the former sitcom star noted her daughter’s social media presence, adding: “She had really wanted a public account, but we made her wait until she was an adult. Apparently she turned 18 and immediately went public.”

Dad Mark, meanwhile, gushed to the max as he told the outlet: “As overprotective as I thought I would be when she was born and I was holding her in my arms, I’ve mellowed a bit. Because I’m really aware of what a good head on her shoulders she has.”

Kelly and Mark are now empty nesters, living alone as a couple in their $27 million NYC home.