Kelly Ripa’s daughter stuns in string bikini at pool party

Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos close up. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa‘s daughter Lola Consuelos is stunning in a low-cut bikini as she partakes in a pool party as part of a music video, and it looks like it’s hers.

The 21-year-old daughter to Live! host Kelly is an aspiring singer. While pre-pandemic videos on her Instagram show she’s got killer vocals, she had yet to produce anything close to a track.

After posting a quick story to her Instagram ahead of the weekend, Lola showed off her stunning figure in a plunging and tight white bikini top, sharing her sense of fun and proving she’s photogenic.

Footage showed the NYU student lounging poolside with girlfriends as she also donned a light miniskirt sarong. The light-hearted fun included pool floaties, drinks, plus BFF time.

Pal Izzy had shared the video to her TikTok, tagging Lola and writing: “#fyp @Lola blow her up or else.”

Lola has not made any announcements on her social media.



Kelly Ripa sees ‘talent’ in daughter Lola

Earlier this month, Kelly mentioned Lola’s singing in passing and while speaking to viewers. “She has been so busy with school and with her music career. She definitely has all the talent…I think that is in her future,” the blonde stated.

The former sitcom star regularly updates Live! viewers on kids Lola, Michael, and Joaquin. She’s even revealed why she and Riverdale actor husband Mark Consuelos picked their daughter’s name.

“Lola was supposed to be Sophia, but on the way to the hospital in the taxi cab, the driver was listening to the radio — the 70s station — and Copacabana by Barry Manilow was playing,” Kelly told viewers in January.

She added, “I heard that [lyric], when he said, Her name was Lola, and I said to Mark, ‘Lola Consuelos would be a really cool name.’ And he said, ‘If she’s a girl, let’s name her Lola.’ And that was it.”

Kelly Ripa’s daughter stays low-key on social media

Before the global pandemic, Lola had her account on lockdown, meaning fans had to request a follow to see her Instagram. She did lift the restriction but then mass deleted her feed. The account currently shows only a handful of posts, and only one features the brunette herself.

Kelly has even revealed that Lola was extra strict with allowing her mom to post her high school prom photos. Meanwhile, brothers Joaquin and Michael are more open on their social media.