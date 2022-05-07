Kelly Ripa’s daughter stuns in rare ‘chickens’ photo

Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos close up. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa‘s 20-year-old daughter Lola Grace Consuelos is stunning in a rare photo shared by her famous mother. The NYU student and aspiring singer is known for keeping a super low profile on social media, but Kelly was calling the shots yesterday as she posted a photo also including sons Joaquin and Michael.

The talk show queen, 51, updated for her 3 million+ followers with an adorably-captioned “chickens” photo, one referring to her brood, although husband Mark Consuelos wasn’t in the shot.

Kelly Ripa’s daughter stuns in a rare family photo

Kelly, who married actor Mark in 1996, is adored for her steady and 25+ year marriage. Likewise for her solid family values, although she and Mark are now empty nesters.

The photo showed the Live! With Kelly and Ryan host all smiles as she posed in a chic and classy cream blouse while holding a bouquet of fresh flowers. The pint-sized star was seen between her children, with Lola looking gorgeous in a white dress as she also covered up in a tan and single button coat.

Kelly gained over 60,000 likes for her photo, one captioned:

“Bring your chickens to work day! (yes i posted the wrong pic first).”

Lola might not post often on Instagram, and her Live! appearances are few and far between, but she still manages to make plenty of headlines. In 2020, Kelly told viewers she and Riverdale star hubby Mark had actually shut down their daughter’s debit card after she was ordering pricey take-out salads while in college.

Kelly Ripa shut down Lola’s debit card

“I didn’t know my daughter had Postmates,” Kelly told co-host Ryan Seacrest. “She’s at college and we signed her up for a meal program, cause we’re not monsters. But you know, she doesn’t like the meals at school, so she was ordering Postmates.” The bubble blonde added: “She would order the $7 salad but it would cost $25 dollars to have it delivered three blocks in New York City.” Here, Ripa confirmed that she and Mark “shut down that debit card account she had.”

That same year, Kelly opened up to People about Lola’s presence on Instagram, stating: “She had really wanted a public account, but we made her wait until she was an adult. Apparently she turned 18 and immediately went public.” Lola is followed by over 250,000 on the platform. Both Teen Mom star Leah Messer and actress Lili Reinhart keep tabs on her.