Kelly Ripa’s daughter stuns in burgundy pool look

Lola Consuelos close up. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa‘s daughter Lola Consuelos is stunning in a new poolside shot proudly shared by her famous mother.

The 21-year-old this week wound up in a rare photo with brothers Michael and Joaquin, this as 51-year-old Kelly celebrates having all three kids finally in one place again.

Kelly posted to her Instagram and for her 3 million+ followers, joking about her “chickens” and the empty nester situation she and husband Mark Consuelos have been facing.

The sunny snapshot showed Lola sandwiching her brothers, with everyone enjoying what was likely a vacation setting.

Lola was all smiles in a sparkly and burgundy-colored mini robe, one donned as a beachwear cover-up and matching the setting. The camera had taken in hints of an outdoor pool and blue skies behind the threesome, all of whom grinned for the camera.

In a caption, Live! With Kelly and Ryan host Kelly wrote:

“It sure was nice having the chickens back in the nest for a couple of weeks. Back to life…..back to reality ♥️♥️♥️🥺.”

The photo comes as Lola makes major career headlines. The NYU student this month released her first single, and Paranoia Silverlining is all fans can talk about.

Kelly Ripa’s daughter Lola drops first single

Paranoia Silverlining showcases Lola’s stunning vocals and comes complete with a beachy music video. Of the August 10-released record, Lola told Billboard:

“The song is about the idea that sometimes your biggest fears are all in your head. I think a lot of people get paranoid, and the silver lining of it all is that there’s really nothing to be paranoid about. It was a super therapeutic process. I think everyone came to a bunch of realizations while writing it [laughs] because we’re all pretty paranoid.”

Of course, Kelly and 1996-married husband Mark Consuelos have been busy promoting the track on their social media accounts.

Kelly Ripa’s daughter launches TikTok amid music release

Lola is notoriously private on social media, but she’s opening everything up as her music career takes off. While her Instagram is still a limited array of photos, it’s bringing in more from her music video – same goes for her just-launched TikTok, where the Paranoia Silverlining focus is heavy.

“I’ve always loved music and I’ve always loved singing. I think a lot of artists would understand that finding your sound is a really difficult thing, and this was a song that I felt like sounded like me finally,” Lola also told Billboard.