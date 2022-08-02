Kelly Ripa’s daughter stuns in bikini for poolside drinks

Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos close up. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa‘s 21-year-old daughter Lola Consuelos is stunning in a skimpy bikini look for her poolside drinks – and it isn’t just a random hangout.

The daughter to Live! host Kelly has been an aspiring singer for years, and it looks like she’s finally breaking into music; this as she teases her new music video.

Lola is notoriously private on social media and has shared a little more of herself over July and August. A recent story drove fans right to her TikTok, where a relatively new feed focuses on her latest beats.

The photo came from the music video fans are now awaiting an official release, showing Lola and a gal pal enjoying drinks while poolside and amid chic terrace furnishings and greenery.

The NYU student had her arms crossed in a complicated joining getup with her bestie – meanwhile, fans saw Lola’s slender figure in a blue string bikini as she also wore a sarong cover-up.

Adding in tortoise shades, Lola wore her long locks down, with a link making it clear that she wants everyone over on her TikTok.

Paranoia Silverlining will be released on September 8.

Lola Consuelos and a friend poolside with drinks. Pic credit: @theyoungestyung/Instagram

Way back in 2019, Lola had made headlines for debuting her stunning vocals in a bathroom video, with mom Kelly saying that her daughter is “gifted.” Lola is shared with former sitcom star Kelly and Riverdale actor husband, Mark Consuelos.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kelly Ripa and daughter Lola have had their issues

Kelly regularly chats to Live! viewers about Lola, and that includes all the family stuff. In 2020, 51-year-old Kelly made headlines for revealing that she and Mark had “shut down” their daughter’s debit card after Lola ordered too many pricey takeout salads while in college.

“I didn’t know our daughter had Postmates, She’s at college, and we signed her up for a meal plan cause we’re not monsters. We signed her up for a meal program,” Kelly told viewers. “But you know, she doesn’t like the meals at school, so she was ordering Postmates. Here’s what would happen. She would order the $7 salad, but it would cost 25 dollars to have it delivered three blocks in New York City,” she added.

Kelly Ripa reveals fresh details about Lola

The talk show queen is fresh from an update regarding Lola. Last week, Kelly revealed: “She’s actually finding an apartment for her study abroad. I was like, ‘That’s funny. Normally people find apartments by going on online and finding an apartment online and then just showing up and being disappointed.'”