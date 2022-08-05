Kelly Ripa’s daughter stuns in bikini for career countdown

Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos close up. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa’s daughter Lola Consuelos is gearing up for a huge career move – technically, she’s already begun.

The 21-year-old daughter to 51-year-old Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos is known to have been working on her music career of late – now fans only have under a week to wait before she drops her first track and music video.

Earlier today, Live! host Kelly shared a quick Instagram Story to shout out the August 9 release of Paranoia Silverlining, Lola’s debut single.

Posting a gorgeous shot of her only daughter, the bubbly blonde made sure her 3 million+ followers saw Lola’s stunning smile – the NYU student had been snapped amid greenery and under a shabby chic awning as she wore a skimpy yellow bikini and stylish, meshed, and white cover-up dress.

Smiling as she sat in the shade, Lola looked relaxed amid a beachy setting, with Kelly writing:

“@theyoungestyung 6 DAYS UNTIL LOLA’S FIRST SINGLE IS OUT.”

Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

A link took fans to Lola’s TikTok, where she’s been sharing sneak peeks of her music video. Kelly and Riverdale actor Mark, known for gushing over their kids, are also parents to Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 19.

Kelly Ripa announces what daughter Lola is up to

Lola is juggling her aspiring music career with her studies at prestigious New York University. That said, she isn’t spending all of her college time in NYC.

In June, and amid Lola’s 21st birthday, talk show queen Kelly told viewers:

“It is Lola Consuelos’ 21 birthday. We are waiting for her to get back — she’s in Europe right now. Yes, poor Lola.”

“She’s actually finding an apartment for her study abroad,” Kelly continued. “I was like, ‘That’s funny. Normally people find apartments by going on online and finding an apartment online and then just showing up and being disappointed.'”

Kelly Ripa jokes about daughter Lola’s big feet

Back when Lola was turning 20, Kelly took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter’s special day. Sharing a grass-set photo of Lola, the mom of three sent love, plus a little humor, writing:

“Happy 20th birthday to the little lady with the big feet @theyoungestyung ♥️♥️🎉🎉🎂🎂👣👣we love you so much! You are our favorite daughter, no doubt! (This was the approved photo).”

Kelly and husband Mark met on the set of All My Children nearly three decades ago. In 1996, they eloped to Las Vegas – the rest is history.