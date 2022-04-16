Kelly Ripa’s daughter shines in rare photo

Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos close up. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa‘s 20-year-old daughter Lola Grace Consuelos is winning fans over as her famous mother digs up an old snap. The 51-year-old talk show queen is fresh from an Instagram update shouting out her only daughter, with the photo taking things back to 2009.

Posting ahead of the weekend, Kelly shared the throwback to when Lola was still a kid, affectionately referring to the moment when Lola was her “teeny tiny” and big-time raking in the likes.

Kelly Ripa and daughter Lola too cute in old photo

Kelly and 1996-married husband Mark Consuelos are parents to sons Joaquin and Michael, plus Lola. The photo showed mom and daughter all smiles amid a crowd – the old-style video cam being held by a bystander in the background immediately gave away the 2000s vibe.

Kelly was seen in a sleeveless and flattering blue dress and looked flawless. The former sitcom star hugged Lola, who wore a cute, printed, and short-sleeved frock as she grinned from ear to ear.

The adorable moment came with a #tbt as Kelly took to her caption, writing: “2009 springtime with my teeny tiny @theyoungestyung.”

Fans remain fascinated by Lola, who is fiercely private on social media. The NYU student had her Instagram on full lock-down for much of 2019. While the feed opened up in 2020, it’s since been wiped, and Lola has only recently started properly posting again.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos gush over daughter Lola

The aspiring singer is, however, a semi-regular on Live! With Kelly and Ryan. She’s also all over Riverdale star dad Mark’s Instagram. In 2020, Kelly, Mark, and their three kids all fronted People for its first-ever Family Issue. The feature offered Kelly and Mark the chance to open up about their kids, and it was Mark who quickly gushed over his daughter, saying:

“As overprotective as I thought I would be when she was born and I was holding her in my arms, I’ve mellowed a bit. Because I’m really aware of what a good head on her shoulders she has.”

Kelly, meanwhile, proved she’d been keeping a beady eye on her daughter’s social media presence as she told the magazine: “She had really wanted a public account, but we made her wait until she was an adult. Apparently, she turned 18 and immediately went public.”

Lola boasts 255,000 Instagram followers. She’s followed by celebrities, including actress Lili Reinhart and Teen Mom star Leah Messer.