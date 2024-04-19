Kelly Ripa’s daughter Lola Consuelos teases an exotic vacation

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have three children who have grown up under America’s watchful eyes.

Everyone loves to see glimpses of Michael, Lola, and Joaquin Consuelos on Live with Kelly and Mark.

The last time Kelly and Mark’s kids were on television with their famous parents was around Christmas for a baking segment.

Michael and Lola dropped by the studio to make Christmas cookies while Joaquin was in Michigan for college.

These days, the best way to get a snapshot of their life is to see what they share on social media.

Lola shared photos of a spring break trip she seems to be on, and fans love the location.

Lola shares she is in Morocco

Lola is in Morocco for a vacation and has shared several photos about the trip on her Instagram page.

Her brother Michael commented on her trip and mentioned that her companion, Cassius Kidston, has a “cool” jacket. Cass is the son of Simon Kidston, a prominent car dealer in the UK.

Another fan pinpointed the restaurant where the photos were taken as Bozin, writing, “Bozin Photo Booth,” Lola seemed to confirm this by responding, “Of course, you know this.”

The restaurant is the perfect place since Lola’s parents love Palm Springs, and the Conde Nast Traveler reports, “You’re here as much for the scene—Palm Springs meets the easyJet set—as the food, with a menu that tilts Thai, with noodles and dim sum among the choices.”

Another fan wrote, “Your adorable bf reminds me a lot of your little brother…So handsome!”

Michael comments on the trip. Pic credit: @theyoungestyung/Instagram

Other fans loved the location, with one saying, “Always wanted to go to Morocco. Please post more pictures of your awesome vacation.”

One fan called her pretty, “Bonita,” and one last fan said, “Fabulous Lola and her handsome boyfriend! Have an amazing time.”

Fans share the excitement. Pic credit: @theyoungestyung/Instagram

Kelly and Mark are empty nesters, as all three kids are moved out

Lola has moved to London, which makes an exotic trip to Morocco a shorter trip, and home to see her parents in New York City.

Morocco Travel shares that you can travel to North Africa from London in just over three hours.

Kelly and Mark’s oldest son lives in New Jersey and works for the Bravo franchises, while their youngest, Joaquin, attends college in Michigan.

The couple recently were bantering on Kelly’s podcast about redoing their oldest son’s room since he lives independently.

Lola and Joaquin may come home occasionally, but it must be hard for Kelly and Mark to rattle around alone in their large home.

Live! Kelly and Mark airs on weekday mornings on ABC.