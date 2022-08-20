Kelly Ripa’s daughter highlights stunning bikini body poolside

Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos close up. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa‘s daughter Lola Consuelos is stunning in swimwear as she shows off her figure and gorgeous vocals.

The 21-year-old made headlines earlier this month for releasing her first music single – Paranoia Silverlining has so far proven a hit, and Lola’s relatively new TikTok has been sharing snippets from the accompanying music video.

Last week, Lola shared a carefree pool moment as she encouraged fans to stream her song – channeling the kaftan-like cover-up vibes adored by 51-year-old mom Kelly, Lola sizzled in the sun as she went classy and summery.

The footage showed Lola bronzing herself on a raised and cream stone ledge by an infinity pool overlooking ocean waters.

Showing off her toned and shapely legs, Lola topped up her tan while in a skimpy black bikini, adding in a sheer and embellished blue cover-up taking on a robe finish.

With her hair lightly blowing in the breeze, Lola sent out a relaxed vibe as her music played. She wrote:

“Stream paranoia silver lining for all the summer vibes LINK IN MY BIO.”

Kelly Ripa’s daughter releases new single

Paranoia Silverlining comes with love as its theme and is proof that the vocals Lola peeped back in 2019 are worthy of a singing career.

“The song is about the idea that sometimes your biggest fears are all in your head. I think a lot of people get paranoid, and the silver lining of it all is that there’s really nothing to be paranoid about,” Lola told Billboard of her new release. “It was a super therapeutic process. I think everyone came to a bunch of realizations while writing it [laughs] because we’re all pretty paranoid.”

Continuing, the middle child to Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos added: “I’ve always loved music and I’ve always loved singing. I think a lot of artists would understand that finding your sound is a really difficult thing, and this was a song that I felt like sounded like me finally. Once I wrote a song that resonated with what I wanted my sound to be, I knew I had to release it.”

Kelly Ripa promotes daughter Lola’s track

Of course, having famous parents helps.

Shortly before the release, Kelly updated her Instagram with a poolside sunbathe as she and 1996-married Mark soaked up the sun and listened to their daughter’s song.

“Casually waiting for the arrival of @theyoungestyung first single PARANOIA SILVER LINING, drops tomorrow across all platforms! #newmusic #tiktok : Lolagcon,” Kelly told her 3 million+ followers.