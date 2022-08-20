Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
News

Kelly Ripa’s daughter highlights stunning bikini body poolside


- Leave a Comment
Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos close up
Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos close up. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa‘s daughter Lola Consuelos is stunning in swimwear as she shows off her figure and gorgeous vocals.

The 21-year-old made headlines earlier this month for releasing her first music single – Paranoia Silverlining has so far proven a hit, and Lola’s relatively new TikTok has been sharing snippets from the accompanying music video.

Last week, Lola shared a carefree pool moment as she encouraged fans to stream her song – channeling the kaftan-like cover-up vibes adored by 51-year-old mom Kelly, Lola sizzled in the sun as she went classy and summery.

The footage showed Lola bronzing herself on a raised and cream stone ledge by an infinity pool overlooking ocean waters.

Showing off her toned and shapely legs, Lola topped up her tan while in a skimpy black bikini, adding in a sheer and embellished blue cover-up taking on a robe finish.

With her hair lightly blowing in the breeze, Lola sent out a relaxed vibe as her music played. She wrote:

“Stream paranoia silver lining for all the summer vibes LINK IN MY BIO.”

@lolagcon

Stream paranoia silver lining for all the summer vibes LINK IN MY BIO 💋 #newmusic #paranoia #SplashSummerVibe #lottyb #foryoupage #fyp #fypシ #BigInkEnergy

♬ Paranoia Silverlining – Lola Consuelos

Kelly Ripa’s daughter releases new single

Paranoia Silverlining comes with love as its theme and is proof that the vocals Lola peeped back in 2019 are worthy of a singing career.

“The song is about the idea that sometimes your biggest fears are all in your head. I think a lot of people get paranoid, and the silver lining of it all is that there’s really nothing to be paranoid about,” Lola told Billboard of her new release. “It was a super therapeutic process. I think everyone came to a bunch of realizations while writing it [laughs] because we’re all pretty paranoid.”

@lolagcon

Keep streaming 🫶#newmusic #paranoia #SplashSummerVibe #BigInkEnergy #silverlining #foryoupage #fypシ

♬ original sound – Lola Consuelos

Continuing, the middle child to Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos added: “I’ve always loved music and I’ve always loved singing. I think a lot of artists would understand that finding your sound is a really difficult thing, and this was a song that I felt like sounded like me finally. Once I wrote a song that resonated with what I wanted my sound to be, I knew I had to release it.”

Kelly Ripa promotes daughter Lola’s track

Of course, having famous parents helps.

Shortly before the release, Kelly updated her Instagram with a poolside sunbathe as she and 1996-married Mark soaked up the sun and listened to their daughter’s song.

“Casually waiting for the arrival of @theyoungestyung first single PARANOIA SILVER LINING, drops tomorrow across all platforms! #newmusic #tiktok : Lolagcon,” Kelly told her 3 million+ followers.

Leave a Comment

Comments - Have Your Say

Leave a Reply