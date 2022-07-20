Kelly Ripa’s daughter flaunts stunning figure on the beach

Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos close up. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa‘s daughter has shared a rare photo from the beach, and she’s looking gorgeous.

The 21-year-old daughter of Live! host Kelly is notoriously private on social media – with only one photo of herself on her Instagram, fans generally have to wait for a story to see her.

Posting on Wednesday, the NYU student and aspiring singer shared a throwback to celebrate a best friend’s birthday, and it was beach game strong as she enjoyed a shorefront sunset with her BFF.

Opting for a sideways finish to a traditional photo, Lola was photographed chilling out with her pal and glowing in the setting sun.

Lola flaunted her toned legs as she wore a v-neck and printed beach dress, also snapped smiling and gazing to the side as she enjoyed her beach chat.

“The most beautiful person inside and out,” Lola wrote. She opted out of tagging her friend, though.

Lola Consuelos and a friend on the beach. Pic credit: @theyoungestyung/Instagram

Kelly Ripa’s daughter knows a good beach moment

Kelly, 51, regularly tells Live! viewers stories about Lola – the star shares kids Michael, Joaquin, and Lola with CW actor husband Mark Consuelos. Earlier this month, the blonde recalled a rather embarrassing beach moment where Lola had quite the reaction.

“I told you I used to wear those chicken cutlet things, they’re like silicone, they stick on,” Kelly told cohost Ryan Seacrest, adding:

“We were on vacation, and I put one on under my bikini and I was like, ‘This looks amazing,’ and Mark’s like, ‘It’s adorable’. He doesn’t look, he’s not paying attention, he’s like, ‘Yes, you look great,’ without looking.” Lola’s reaction came in post-dip, with Kelly continuing: “So we went into the water, we went for a swim, and my daughter was like, she was tiny – she was like five years old – and she’s like, ‘Oh my God, a jellyfish, mommy a jellyfish.”

Kelly Ripa’s daughter makes mom proud

Concluding, the former All My Children actress said: “I looked down and I realized that one had escaped. I was like, ‘No, that’s not a jellyfish, honey. That’s mommy’s ego floating away… what’s left of it.”

Kelly regularly gushes over Lola – she posted to celebrate her daughter’s birthday earlier this year, telling her three million+ Instagram followers: “She’s 21!!! Happy birthday @theyoungestyung we love you so much! You are our heart and soul ♥️♥️♥️.” Kelly and her husband Mark married in 1996 and are now empty nesters.