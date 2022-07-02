Kelly Ripa stuns rock-climbing in tight shorts

Kelly Ripa smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kelly Ripa is putting the 20-somethings to shame with an impressive rock-climbing session as she flaunts her age-defying body at 51.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan host did not spend Friday on the couch – Kelly took herself for an energetic climbing session with 1996-married husband Mark Consuelos, and the Instagram photos are proving that she’s no beginner.

Kelly Ripa impresses with rock climb at 51

The former sitcom star delighted her 3 million+ followers last night as she showed that couples who sweat together stay together.

Sharing a far-shot-out snap, Kelly showed how far up she’d gotten as she and Riverdale star hubby Mark climbed a massive wall.

Kelly was in a harness as she was snapped back to the camera and wearing super-tiny gym shorts in gray and black. The blonde showed off her strong legs and arms as she also wore a dark backpack – Kelly further stayed safe by wearing a blue helmet. She was photographed a way below Mark, who was flaunting his gym-honed body in shorts, too.

“Couples therapy,” an amusing caption read.

Kelly’s workouts nearly always make a headline. During the early parts of the pandemic, these came as the blonde pumped iron and delivered squats from the bedroom of her $27 million NYC townhouse. Kelly has since returned to in-person dance classes, although the balletically-trained star likes to switch it up.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“My body looks like Peter Pan no matter what I do. I’ve never been a va-va-voom woman. I like to take AKT — which is cardio-based dance classes — about four to five days a week between 3 and 5 p.m. And I like to do SoulCycle on the weekends. In the summer, I like to run in Central Park because I think it’s so gorgeous,” Kelly told The Cut in 2019.

Kelly Ripa fronting Persona Nutrition vitamins

Kelly’s healthy lifestyle has attracted brands. The star is now the face of tailored vitamins brand Persona Nutrition – Kelly credits the company’s products with getting a great night’s sleep. In a statement, Kelly said:

“I try my hardest to maintain a healthy lifestyle—as many of us do—but you can’t always stay on top of everything. Persona’s custom recommendations and access to nutritionists are what make this collaboration a natural fit for me.” The bubbly TV face added: “I never realized all of the different ways vitamins and daily supplements could support my health goals. For example, as a working mom, rest can be hard to come by—and Persona has given me the gift of sleep.”