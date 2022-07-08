Kelly Ripa stuns in tight bikini from the ocean

Kelly Ripa smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kelly Ripa is stunning in a tight and bright bikini for a “reminder.”

The 51-year-old talk show queen updated her Instagram ahead of the weekend with a family-centric and ocean-set photo, going down the throwback route and delighting her 3 million+ followers with a little swimwear action.

Kelly Ripa wows in bikini with family photo

Taking things back to 2008, the former All My Children actress sent out a smile and her fierce abs as she posed knee-deep in foamy ocean waters with husband Mark Consuleos, members of Mark’s family, plus kids Michael, Lola, and Joaquin.

Seen on the far left as everyone posed for a photo, the blonde showcased her pint-sized figure in a tight orange bikini, highlighting her shredded abs and tiny waist, plus her toned legs.

Kelly grinned for the camera while wearing shades and a hat, also placing an arm around 1996-married husband, Mark.

“tbt 2008. A Consuelos family reminder to watch Generation Gap tonight at 9pm, 8 central on ABC. Bikinis optional. We’ve been bridging the gap for years! #generationgap #abc,” Kelly wrote.

The caption was name-dropping the new Generation Gap game show Kelly is hosting, one that sees children, parents, and grandparents all competing for cash. Money is earned by answering pop culture questions correctly.

“I stood there and the contestants would look to me, like, ‘Oh my God, give me a hint!’ And I’m, like, ‘I have no idea what the answer to this is’ because I’m at that sweet spot in between the two generations, so I mildly know nothing about everything,” Ripa stated of her new gig. The star is also making it a family matter of her own as 83-year-old father Joe Ripa is featured. “We ask contestants to try to figure out what song Joe Ripa is trying to sing, and we are so convinced that they won’t figure it out that we up the money!” she added.

Kelly Ripa’s career going better than ever

Kelly, who has hosted Live! With Kelly and Ryan since 2001, is on the up. The mom of three is this year releasing her Live Wire memoir, she fronts Persona Nutrition, and her marriage to CW actor Mark is receiving more praise than ever – Kelly and Mark have been married for over 25 years. Just this week, Kelly and Mark have made headlines for enjoying an energetic rock-climbing vacation in the Alps, one Kelly jokingly referred to as “couples therapy.”