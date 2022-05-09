Kelly Ripa stuns in tight bikini for beach celebration

Kelly Ripa poses in a sleeveless dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kelly Ripa was stunning in a tiny and tight pink bikini while enjoying a major celebration moment. Posting to her Instagram stories to mark Cinco de Mayo 2022, the 51-year-old filled her feed with throwbacks of happy past Cinco occasions spent with husband Mark Consuelos, and one photo was catching the eye.

Kelly sizzled as she shared a shorefront shot of herself and the Riverdale actor, and it was abs out from the queen of daytime TV.

Kelly Ripa wows in tiny bikini for Cinco de Mayo

All smiles as they posed by an outdoor hot tub and backed by soft beach sands and ocean waters, the 1996-married couple grinned for the camera.

Former sitcom star Kelly drew attention to her pint-sized frame while stripped down to a stylish halterneck bikini, also throwing out a casual laugh as she wore shades, plus her signature blonde locks down.

Hunky Mark, meanwhile, flaunted his shredded torso shirtless and in dark swim trunks – of course, Kelly made sure to tag his @instasuelos Instagram handle.

Taking to her caption as she likely delighted her three million+ followers, the Live! With Kelly and Ryan host wrote: “#tbt,” adding a “Cinco de Mayo.” Of course, the fun hat Kelly was holding added to the Cinco de Mayo vibe.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos pose, smiling on the beach. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly continues to see fans fascinated by what she eats and drinks as she continues to defy her age. “I make a “Bullet Coffee” at home in the morning — it’s coffee, two shots of espresso and a tablespoon of ghee, and then a packet of collagen powder,” she told The Cut in 2019, then listing her Starbucks latte on Live! as a standard.

Kelly Ripa says she has a ‘Peter Pan’ body

Of her fitness, the balletically-trained star added: “I was talking to a cardiologist, and he said to make sure your heart beats out of your chest every day. The more you exercise, the healthier it is. And I can be honest: My body looks like Peter Pan no matter what I do. I’ve never been a va-va-voom woman.”

“I like to take AKT — which is cardio-based dance classes — about four to five days a week between 3 and 5 p.m. And I like to do SoulCycle on the weekends. In the summer, I like to run in Central Park because I think it’s so gorgeous,” she continued. Kelly and Mark have made joint 2022 headlines for completing a 5k run as they visited their son in Michigan.