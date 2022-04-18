Kelly Ripa stuns in skimpy towel

Kelly Ripa smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kelly Ripa is stunning in only a skimpy white towel as she reminds her followers how she looked back in the day. The 51-year-old daytime talk show host is a firm favorite when it comes to throwback action on social media, with this photo taking her back to her sitcom days and including her husband, Mark Consuelos.

Posting on Monday, the Live! host thrilled her 3.1 million fans with a throwback from All My Children. Smiling in a scene shouting out her Hayley character and with Mark seen as beau Matteo, the mom of three clutched a white towel around her – and she wasn’t wearing anything else.

Kelly Ripa shares towel throwback

Kelly showed off her super-slim figure and toned shoulders, proving that little has changed since the ’90s.

The 1998 photo came two years after Kelly and Riverdale actor hubby Mark eloped to marry in Las Vegas. The famous couple last year celebrated 25 years of marriage.

“Hayley ♥️’s Mateo #amc #mcm 1998,” Kelly captioned the photo.

Fans have left the bubbly blonde with over 14,000 likes in under two hours.

Kelly remains adored for her Hayley Vaughan character on the ABC soap opera, All My Children, a role she played from November 1990 to December 2002. However, the talk show superstar is now even more adored for having one of the longest-lasting marriages in Hollywood.

Kelly Ripa dishes on successful marriage

In 2020, Kelly dished on her years of wedlock and the secret behind making it work all those years with People. Addressing viewers, the Persona nutrition face said:

“You’re going to fight; you’re going to have disagreements. Relationships, marriages are not sprints; it’s a marathon. There’s going to be like, mile 24, when you’re like, ‘I quit.’ But you just got to push through. Just push through.”

Continuing, the mom to Michael, Joaquin, and Lola Grace added:

“There’s really nothing that’s that insurmountable besides abuse or things of that nature. You’re going to fight. You’re going to have disagreements. You’re going to fundamentally not agree on things. And if you take a breath, you usually can’t remember what you’re fighting about.” Kelly has even suggested it was love at first sight with hunky Mark. “When I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before — like I saw it,” she said.

Kelly and Mark reside in a $27 million NYC townhouse. The pandemic has made them empty-nesters, though, with youngest Joaquin now departed for college.