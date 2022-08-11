Kelly Ripa stuns in skimpy bikini for poolside sunbathe

Kelly Ripa looked amazing in bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kelly Ripa is giving 21-year-old daughter Lola Consuelos a run for her money.

While Lola has been making headlines for showing off her swimsuit body in her music video for just-released Paranoia Silver Lining, 51-year-old Kelly has been helping promote the beats with a little figure showoff of her own.

Posting for her 3 million+ Instagram followers yesterday, the Live! host showed off her lithe figure while soaking up rays poolside, also putting on a strong couples display with Riverdale actor husband, Mark Consuelos.

Kelly made her caption all about Lola’s new drop, but fans watching the accompanying video got a reminder that Kelly is happy to flaunt what she has.

Sizzling on a lounger and enjoying a poolside terrace, Kelly drew attention to her toned legs and tiny waist as she and Mark were filmed enjoying ocean views beyond the pool.

Looking glamorous, Kelly opted for a tiny green bikini that flattered her super-fit frame. The mom of three folded one leg over the other while casually topping up her tan, also adding in a chic cream sunhat. Husband Mark, meanwhile, showcased his rippling muscles while shirtless and in black swim trunks and shades.

In a caption, the daytime talk show host wrote: “Casually waiting for the arrival of @theyoungestyung first single PARANOIA SILVER LINING, drops tomorrow across all platforms! #newmusic #tiktok : Lolagcon.”

Kelly Ripa’s daughter releases debut single

Buzz over Lola’s new music built up over July and August. Yesterday was the release date for the NYU student’s new single, one coming complete with a light-hearted video filled with poolside fun and ocean scenes.

Lola has also set herself up on TikTok amid her aspiring music career; however, her account is very new and has yet to hit 10,000 followers.

Kelly Ripa runs a tight ship with daughter Lola

Kelly gushes over her only daughter, but it doesn’t look like she lets Lola get away with everything. In 2020, Kelly and Mark made headlines for revealing they had “shut down” Lola’s debit card.

“I didn’t know our daughter had Postmates, She’s at college, and we signed her up for a meal plan cause we’re not monsters. We signed her up for a meal program,” Kelly explained at the time.

“But you know, she doesn’t like the meals at school, so she was ordering Postmates. Here’s what would happen. She would order the $7 salad, but it would cost 25 dollars to have it delivered three blocks in New York City,” she continued.