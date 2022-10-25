Kelly Ripa stuns in pink dress for Diwali celebration

Kelly Ripa celebrates Diwali, complete with traditional dress as she and her husband, Mark Consuelos, show respect. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Kelly Ripa showed respect for Diwali in a traditional dress as she celebrated the holiday with her husband, Mark Consuelos.

The daytime talk show host shared a few photos as she and Mark celebrated the special day. She even invited her 3.3 million Instagram fans and followers to swipe to see what the fun was all about.

Kelly has been hard at work promoting her latest author efforts. Her newest book, Live Wire, landed on the New York Times bestseller list. She has promoted her book of anecdotes for months, and the NYT honor showed that her hard work was well worth it.

After all of Kelly’s hard work, she deserved to let her hair down and celebrate, which was what she did.

The television host has never been shy about dressing up for an occasion, so Diwali served as the perfect reason to do just that.

Diwali has long been celebrated as a festival of lights by multiple religions, most notably Hinduism. The five-day celebration, which began today, is known for colorful attire, exciting music, and tasty food. Kelly appeared to engage in all of the celebratory activities if her social media post was any indication.

Kelly Ripa celebrates Diwali with Mark Consuelos

The first photo featured Kelly and Mark as the couple smiled, dressed to the nines. Kelly wore a beautiful pink and gold ensemble that was handmade and extraordinarily beautiful.

She sported her blonde hair in loose waves and parted down the center.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As for Mark, he looked dapper in a dark-colored suit with his hair slicked back.

Kelly and Mark looked prim and proper at the entrance to the event. However, it wasn’t long until the two let loose. Subsequent photos showed the couple as they broke it down on the dance floor, with traditional Indian music in the background.

Kelly revealed in the caption that she attended the celebration after receiving an invitation from the stoner-comedy star Kal Penn.

Kelly’s caption read, “If @kalpenn or anyone else invites you to a Diwali party, do it! Thank you to everyone for welcoming us with open arms, delicious food, chic fashion and masterful beats! Happy Diwali swipe to see what all the fun is about!”

Kelly Ripa’s Live Wire joins New York Times Bestseller list

Kelly had a lot to celebrate this week.

Her book, Live Wire, landed on the NYT bestseller list, where it has remained.

The Harper Collins publication features short stories by the animated talk show host.

Kelly has shown that her gift of gab could translate to the written word with her latest efforts.