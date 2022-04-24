Kelly Ripa shows off tiny waist in polka-dot dress

Kelly Ripa poses in a sleeveless dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kelly Ripa has been flaunting her teeny-tiny waist while in a stunning polka-dot dress and high heels. The 51-year-old continues to turn heads for looking younger than her years, and she big-time impressed fans in a shot summing up a Live! look last week.

This month, Kelly confirmed how she keeps so trim as she and husband Mark Consuelos enjoyed a 5k run in Michigan. This photo was less leggings and zip-ups and more about the fashion, though.

Kelly Ripa stuns in chic Live! look

Kelly looked flawless as usual as she posed on set with co-host Ryan Seacrest and the day’s guest, Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgård.

The mom of three was sandwiching both men as she posed hands on her hips and wowing in a cute and tight polka-dot dress in brown and white. Going half-sleeved and calf-length with her chic look, Kelly paired her dress with white high heels, also wearing a gold necklace and her blonde locks down.

Kelly flashed her pearly whites as she drew attention to her slim figure, with Ryan seen looking dapper in black cropped pants, a mustard-yellow jacket, and loafers.

Kelly’s Live! looks are actually so popular, there’s a #KellysFashionFinder on Instagram. The hashtag is less of a deal since the pandemic, but Kelly once came with regular walkthroughs of her looks, often complete with designer labels from Versace to Gucci.

Kelly, who also loves brands including & Other Stories, plus Alice & Olivia, has opened up on her fashion. When Elle profiled her, she joked she’d only gotten dressed up for the interview, saying: “Normally I’m in the same outfit every day, black jeans and a T-shirt—actually, this T-shirt, so I didn’t dress up that much. Sometimes I wear heels, because I happen to love heels, but if it’s freezing cold or boiling hot, it could easily be an Ugg boot or a flip-flop.”

Kelly Ripa has a ‘Peter Pan’ body

Kelly has also revealed she thinks she has a “Peter Pan” body. In 2019, and while speaking to The Cut, the former sitcom star bragged about her amazing health, saying: “I was talking to a cardiologist and he said to make sure your heart beats out of your chest every day. The more you exercise, the healthier it is. And I can be honest: My body looks like Peter Pan no matter what I do.”

Kelly now fronts tailored vitamins brand, Persona Nutrition.