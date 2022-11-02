Kelly Ripa continued her tradition of Halloween fun with a new share featuring the talk show host as Barbie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Adam Nemser

Kelly Ripa showed that pink was her color as she and co-host Ryan Seacrest were the latest to hop on the Barbie trend.

The television host has shared some creative costumes throughout the years, including a Harley Quinn look. She also rocked a Morticia Addams look and a Teresa Giudice costume.

But her latest costume saw Kelly dressing as an icon.

She shared pictures on her Instagram Stories featuring her Halloween 2022 costume as she and Ryan stood in front of a Barbie-themed background and what looked like a pink mansion.

The two were at a taping of their daytime talk show. Kelly revealed in white text over the photos that she was dressed as Barbie for the Halloween-themed Live with Kelly and Ryan episode.

Kelly rocked a green, blue, and pink bodysuit with pink spandex pants.

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest channel Barbie

The television host wore a pink skirt over her spandex ensemble. She donned a visor with the same pattern as her colorful bodysuit. Her platinum blonde Barbie locks cascaded down from her visor as she truly committed to the look. She completed the look with green kneepads and elbow pads.

Ryan wore a blonde wig and a matching visor with kneepads and elbow pads. However, whereas Kelly wore a skirt, Ryan rocked a fanny pack.

The two sported neon green sneakers with pink laces as they showed their Barbie attitudes from head to toe. Another picture featured Kelly and Ryan as they sat on set interviewing guest Kal Penn, who dressed as Cookie Monster.

Kelly and Ryan even drank from pink-colored mugs.

Kelly Ripa’s successful book Live Wire

When Kelly isn’t busy serving fashion looks, fans may catch her writing best-selling books. Kelly spent quite a bit of time promoting her latest venture, Live Wire, and Kelly’s hard work paid off because she received big honors for her efforts.

As Kelly revealed on her Instagram page, Live Wire became an instant New York Times Bestseller.

Her latest book, filled with long-winded anecdotes, landed on the prestigious list during its first week on shelves.

Her caption read, “Words cannot properly express my gratitude to YOU, yes YOU dear reader! Tears are literally streaming down my face. Writing this book was hard. So many hours of self doubt and second guessing led to this…..a New York Times bestseller! Wow. Thank you readers of Live Wire!! ♥️.”