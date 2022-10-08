Kelly Ripa shows off amazing legs in fishnets for Halloween costume show off

Kelly Ripa looked gorgeous in an old Halloween costume from 2016 as Harley Quinn. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Kelly Ripa threw it back to Halloween six years ago when she appeared on her daytime talk show as Harley Quinn.

The television host and cookbook author took to her social media page to share a nostalgic photo from Halloween 2016.

The wife of Mark Consuelos posted the photo on her Instagram Stories and was joined by a famous guest.

Kelly tagged Jerry O’Connell, who appeared next to her, also in costume. She also tagged Harper Collins, the publisher of her new book, Live Wire.

Kelly did her best Margot Robbie impression as she kicked up her leg, adorned in ripped fishnets, with black, white, and red sneakers featuring chunky heels.

She wore her blonde locks in pigtails as she truly committed to the role. She sported a colorful bomber jacket and carried a Suicide Squad-themed prop. Kelly perfectly rocked Harley’s signature messy makeup and bright lips.

Kelly Ripa channels Harley Quinn in fishnets

Kelly revealed in text over the photo that she and Jerry would be coming soon to Chicago. Kelly has posted promotional pictures on her IG Stories in the past, and this was no exception.

Jerry held Kelly’s leg and gave his best impression of The Joker. He rocked green hair and multiple face tattoos, as well as ink across his chest. He wore an open red leather trench coat and carried a cane.

Behind the terrifying duo, the screen read “Suicide Squad,” for those who needed a costume hint about the themed outfits.

Kelly, who just celebrated her 52nd birthday last week, has been hard at work promoting her latest book.

Kelly Ripa’s new book Live Wire is New York Times bestseller

Kelly Ripa’s latest book, Live Wire, was named a New York Times bestseller. She revealed the exciting news on her Instagram this week, with a photo of the cover.

Kelly got inspirational in the caption as she explained that she had many hours of self-doubt leading up to the book release.

Her caption read, “Words cannot properly express my gratitude to YOU, yes YOU dear reader! Tears are literally streaming down my face. Writing this book was hard. So many hours of self doubt and second guessing led to this…..a New York Times bestseller! Wow. Thank you readers of Live Wire!! 😭♥️📖.”

However, Kelly’s self-doubt turned out to be unfounded because she received top honors for her latest efforts.