Kelly Ripa displays her creativity with an energetic dance. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/zz/John Nacion/starmaxinc.com

Kelly Ripa showed major talent as she danced with girlfriends in black spandex and a crop top.

She shared her latest expression of creativity on her Instagram Stories after a friend posted it on their private page.

The clip showed Kelly and two girlfriends in a dance studio as the ladies busted a move in the black and white footage.

The ladies danced a choreographed routine, complete with skins, jumps, and a lot of arm movement.

The women grooved in unison in an energetic dance as they hit every move and looked like they had a great time.

While the dance studio has the typical windows and mirrors, there was also a disco ball hanging over the dance floor.

Kelly rocked a sleeveless crop top with black spandex, and her blonde locks pulled back in a ponytail, allowing her to move freely.

Kelly has been extremely busy promoting her new book of anecdotes, Live Wire.

She has also supported her son, Joaquin, with her husband, Mark Consuelos, as he competed in a wrestling tournament at the University of Michigan.

And Kelly’s efforts have clearly paid off handsomely.

Her book landed her a spot on the New York Times Bestseller list as she has continued to hawk the literature. As a bonus, her son received top ten honors along with his wrestling team.

She revealed both accomplishments on her social media and received a lot of praise and likes for the news.

Kelly Ripa earns spot on New York Times Bestseller list

Kelly Ripa has enjoyed a respectable two weeks atop the NYT Bestseller list, and she revealed the news on her Instagram for her 3.3 million followers.

In a caption that accompanied the post, Kelly said that she felt self-doubt about the book’s release.

However, that doubt was clearly unfounded, given her remarkable success.

Her caption read, “Never in my wildest dreams did i think this would be possible. Thank you for loving Live Wire! You are the wind beneath my long winded ness! Thank you! Yes, YOU! 💕💕💕.”

And the post after the New York Times announcement was also a major win for Kelly.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos support son Joaquin’s wrestling

Over the weekend, Kelly and Mark traveled to see their son Joaquin as he wrestled for Michigan. Kelly shared pictures of Joaquin with his teammates and a sweet family photo on Instagram.

Mom rocked the team colors with her son while dad offered support with his presence.

Kelly’s caption read, “Big day at the Big House! Go BLUE 💙💛#team100 #bigtenchamps #wrestling.”

Perhaps Kelly’s latest share was a victory dance, which would make sense considering her recent accomplishments.