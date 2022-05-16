Kelly Ripa shimmies hips in figure-hugging sundress

Kelly Ripa smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kelly Ripa 100% knew how to get U.S. viewers into the groove to kick off the week today. The 51-year-old daytime talk show queen was her usual pepped-up self as Live! With Kelly and Ryan welcomed fans for a brand new episode on Monday, and the series’ social media was quick to document the best moments.

Kelly, who has been hosting Live! since 2001, looked sensational in a summer-ready and skintight sundress, going frilly and flirty alongside throwing in some dance moves.

Kelly Ripa’s got moves in figure-hugging dress

Footage showed the blonde with co-host Ryan Seacrest. The two encouraged viewers to enter a Dance Trivia contest, with balletically-trained Kelly seemingly not having forgotten how to move to the beat.

Pumping her hips as she flaunted her tiny waist, the mom of three was seen shaking it while in a v-neck and floral-printed sundress. Kelly even grabbed the cute umbrella inside her drink, placing it between her teeth for a bit of a saucy finish.

Ryan seemingly preferred to stay seated at first, eventually joining Kelly, who 100% stole the show with her sizzling moves.

“Enter to be our Virtual Trivia Dancer! You could win $2,500 or a great weekly prize!” text read, with fans told to submit a video of themselves dancing.

Kelly doesn’t just talk the talk. She’s walked the walk, and on her tiptoes, to help break a Guinness World Record of the most ballerinas en pointe at the same time. “I was a ballet dancer for 13 years and have the feet to prove it,” Kelly emailed Dance Magazine. Of course, Kelly also treated her Instagram followers to a home shot of herself right on her toes as she got her inner ballerina on.

Kelly Ripa impresses with home ballet snap

Kelly’s trainer, Anna Kaiser, has opened up to People about Kelly’s workouts. Dishing on prep for the 2016 Oscars, Anna revealed: “We focused a lot on upper body and arms because she has an arm-baring dress for the Oscars. We alternated between body weight and high-rep low weights so that we cinch in the intrinsic muscles, and low-rep high-weights so that she builds muscle, but then she also stays lean and long.”

Kelly is known for her super-healthy and alcohol-free diet, including avocado on toast, tons of salads, and coffee. However, she will treat herself to the odd McDonald’s – when it snows around the holidays, that’ll be a McRib.